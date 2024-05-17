Morning Bell: Friday, May 16th, 2024: Postseason Softball is Here
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.
Mississippi State softball will begin its journey to Oklahoma City as they take on the three-seed Cal State Fullerton. It is crucial for the Bulldogs to win the opening game to avoid being in the loser's bracket.
While winning a regional after losing the opening game is possible, the road gets much more challenging. They take on Cal State Fullerton at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Today's Schedule
Mississippi State Women's Golf in the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, California.
Mississippi State Baseball takes on Missouri at 6 p.m. CT.
Mississippi State Softball takes on Cal State Fullerton at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Bulldogs Results
Mississippi State Baseball defeated Missouri 4-3.
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
106 Days
