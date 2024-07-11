Morning Bell: July 11th, 2024: Jordan Westburg Named An MLB All-Star
Jordan Westburg was named an alternate to the American League team for the MLB All-Star game. The New Braunfels, Texas native has had a standout season as part of the Baltimore Orioles' tremendous young core.
The third baseman is batting .281 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs, and the Orioles currently sit in first place in the AL East. Westburg also had a storied career in Starkville as well.
He made the College World Series every full season he played but unfortunately had his junior season cut short due to Covid-19. Westburg and his double-play partner Justin Foscue (Texas Rangers) were both first-round picks.
The 2020 Mississippi State baseball team was loaded with talent: Westburg, Foscue, Tanner Allen, Rowdey Jordan, Landon Sims, and Will Bednar. Westburgs best season came in 2019, as he took over as the shortstop and batted .294 with six home runs and 61 RBIs.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"As a head coach, you're on two lists. You're the guy that might get fired, or you're the guy who might go somewhere. Given the two lists, I guess that's the one to be on."
