Mississippi State Proves It Belongs, Remains Top 5 in Latest Polls

It was inevitable that Mississippi State baseball would lose a game this season. That’s just the nature of the game.

And while there is some sting from losing to No. 1 UCLA, considering how close the Bulldogs came to upsetting the consensus No. 1 team in the nation there won’t be many punishing them for the loss.

The first signs of that came Monday morning with D1Baseball and Baseball America releasing updated two 25 rankings. Mississippi State didn’t move up or down in either of the rankings after a 3-1 week at home and at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

“I think we have a special ballclub,” Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor said after Sunday’s game. “We have a team with a lot of heart. We have a team that is very talented. And we have a lot of options, pinch hitters to do different things. I love our ballclub. I love what we earned this weekend.”

The Bulldogs remain No. 4 in the D1Baseball rankings and No. 3 in Baseball America’s top 25.

Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Bulldogs.

“Mississippi State had convincing wins against Austin Peay (16-3), Arizona State (8-4) and Virginia Tech (15-8) and came just a Roch Cholowsky homer away from upsetting top-ranked UCLA on Sunday. That 8-7 loss will surely sting, but there are worse ways to lose your first game of the season.

“Sophomore SS Ryder Woodson paced the Bulldogs against UCLA with a 4-for-5 game that included three doubles. He also went 3-for-5 with two runs against Virginia Tech on Saturday.”

As said after yesterday’s loss to the Bruins, the result shouldn’t impact Mississippi State’s standing in the eyes of voters and fans. If anything, it proved the Bulldogs are right where they’re supposed to be.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

UCLA, 9-2 LSU, 11-1 Texas, 11-0 Mississippi State, 11-1 Georgia Tech, 11-1 Arkansas, 9-3 Auburn, 9-2 North Carolina, 11-1-1 Florida, 11-1 Southern Miss, 10-1 Georgia, 10-2 Oklahoma, 10-2 NC State, 10-1 Clemson, 10-1 Wake Forest, 11-1 Coastal Carolina, 7-4 TCU, 6-5 Oregon State, 6-4 Tennessee, 8-3 Florida State, 8-2 Kentucky, 9-2 Texas A&M, 10-1 West Virginia, 8-2 Miami, 10-2 UTSA, 10-1

Baseball America Top 25

UCLA, 9-2 LSU, 11-1 Mississippi State, 11-1 Georgia Tech, 11-1 Texas, 11-0 Auburn, 9-2 North Carolina, 11-1-1 Georgia, 10-2 Arkansas, 9-3 Oklahoma, 10-2 Virginia, 10-1 Southern Miss, 10-1 TCU, 6-5 Florida, 11-1 Clemson, 10-1 NC State, 10-1 Ole Miss, 10-2 Florida State, 8-2 Tennessee, 8-3 Texas A&M, 10-1 West Virginia, 8-2 Southern California, 11-0 Miami, 10-2 Coastal Carolina, 7-4 Oregon State, 6-4

DAWG FEED: