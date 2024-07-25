Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: July 25th, 2024: Humphrey Coliseum Renovations

Your daily briefing on what is going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Jacob Bain

March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) shoots against Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) shoots against Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State mens and women's basketball have had exciting seasons the past two years, and the athletic department noticed and further invested. Humphrey Coliseum underwent extensive renovations last season that mainly affected the concourse and exterior of the building. 

However, this renovation will focus more on the players' side, as both squads will get renovated locker and trainer rooms. 

Today's Schedule 

No Games Scheduled

Bulldogs Results

No Results 

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

37 Days

Daily Dose of Mike Leach 

““The cowbell represents a lot of the pride and tradition that personifies this place. I guess there are so many ways to describe that. They put the symbol under the cowbell, and that means more than we really have time to talk about here. But, it’s something that even as an outsider you feel. The commitment to football that the state of Mississippi has and the entire southeastern region. The athletes that you have an opportunity to be a part of here, and they only become that through incredibly hard work and dedication, and I wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to have the opportunity to have another chapter of my career. Why you play sports, whether you’re a player or a coach, is to have an opportunity to see or do something bigger than you currently are, as you fight and scratch to achieve. This is a place with great resources and opportunity, in my opinion, to do that.”

