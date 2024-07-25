Morning Bell: July 25th, 2024: Humphrey Coliseum Renovations
Mississippi State mens and women's basketball have had exciting seasons the past two years, and the athletic department noticed and further invested. Humphrey Coliseum underwent extensive renovations last season that mainly affected the concourse and exterior of the building.
However, this renovation will focus more on the players' side, as both squads will get renovated locker and trainer rooms.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
““The cowbell represents a lot of the pride and tradition that personifies this place. I guess there are so many ways to describe that. They put the symbol under the cowbell, and that means more than we really have time to talk about here. But, it’s something that even as an outsider you feel. The commitment to football that the state of Mississippi has and the entire southeastern region. The athletes that you have an opportunity to be a part of here, and they only become that through incredibly hard work and dedication, and I wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to have the opportunity to have another chapter of my career. Why you play sports, whether you’re a player or a coach, is to have an opportunity to see or do something bigger than you currently are, as you fight and scratch to achieve. This is a place with great resources and opportunity, in my opinion, to do that.”
