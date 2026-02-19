Historic, Again: Josh Hubbard Sets More Records in Win Over Auburn

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard already had one historic night this week, but why not make it two straight?

The Bulldog’s sophomore guard has spent the past week rewriting the record book so quickly that the ink from the last entry barely has time to dry before he adds another line.

Saturday it was the career three‑point record. Wednesday night, he decided that wasn’t enough.

Hubbard dropped 46 points in a 91-85 win over Auburn, hit a school‑record 10 threes, and set the Mississippi State record for points in an SEC game. He also put together the highest‑scoring first half by any Division I player since 2020.

“Insane. Legendary performance,” Mississippi State’s Shawn Jones Jr. said about Hubbard’s game. “I already knew he was great. I tell him every day he's my favorite point guard in the world, and he keeps living up to it. He never let me down.”

About last night… 📞 pic.twitter.com/PJhQFljqcv — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) February 19, 2026

And Hubbard did all of it in a game Mississippi State nearly let slip away, which only made his performance feel even heavier.

The night started like someone had nudged the difficulty slider all the way down to beginner mode. Hubbard hit three threes before Auburn could catch its breath, and State jumped out to a 21-6 lead. He added two more threes and a layup a few minutes later, and by halftime he had 35 points and nine made threes.

“I was just staying level-headed, not getting too high, not staying too low or high in the moment,” Hubbard said in the post-game press conference. “Just taking that one possession at a time, just letting the groove come to me.”

Halftime in Starkville:



Josh Hubbard: 35 😳

Auburn: 33 pic.twitter.com/7cARoUgt1f — ESPN (@espn) February 19, 2026

It felt like one of those nights where the only real question was how long Auburn could keep pretending it had answers.

Turns out, longer than expected.

Mississippi State’s 18‑point lead shrank to two and Auburn took its first lead with 8:50 left. Then the Tigers hit back‑to‑back threes to go up 80-73 with under four minutes remaining.

The building got tight. The game got messy. And Mississippi State needed someone to settle it.

Of course it was Hubbard.

He tied the game at 82-82 on a fastbreak layup, then buried his record-setting 10th three to give Mississippi State the lead back for good. After that, the Bulldogs finally strung together the defensive stops they’d been missing, and Ja’Borri McGhee and Shawn Jones Jr. iced it at the line.

ALL OF THE SHOTMAKING 🤯



Josh Hubbard scored MORE THAN HALF of Mississippi St.’s points to beat Auburn 😯



🎯 46 PTS

🎯 10-16 3FG pic.twitter.com/eo3huoPlZa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2026

“[Teammates] let me get hot and then they support me and then they seal the game, it just tells the type of team, the type of people we have on this team,” Hubbard said. “That's just the unselfishness that we love about each other, that we carry and that we cherish each and every day.”

But the story is Hubbard. Again.

It’s not just the scoring totals, though that’s a big thing, too. It’s the way he keeps showing up in the moments when Mississippi State needs him most. It’s the way he keeps expanding what feels possible for a guard in this program.

Last game he became the school’s all‑time leader in made threes. This game he nearly matched Bailey Howell’s single‑game scoring record, which is a number that’s been sitting untouched since 1959.

Two historic nights in one week. Two more reminders that Hubbard isn’t just having a good season; he’s building a legacy in real time.

