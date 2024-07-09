Morning Bell: July 9th, 2024: Five Diamond Dawgs in the MLB Top 250 Prospects
Mississippi State's 2024 baseball season was a mixed bag. While the Bulldogs did make the postseason for the first time since hoisting the national title, they still felt like they underperformed.
MSU had its top two starters in the rotation be dominant all year: Khal Stephen (88) and Jurrangelo Cijntje (25), both of whom were named to the top 250 prospects for the upcoming MLB draft. Another State pitcher, Nate Dohm (165), made the list despite making limited appearances due to an early injury.
Two of the hyped-up bats in the Bulldog lineup were the duo of Dakota Jordan (34), and Hunter Hines (174.) Both of these power hitters had impressive campaigns in 2023. However, despite solid numbers, it still felt like neither guy lived up to their potential in Starkville, which speaks to their talent.
All five of these guys will likely be drafted into the MLB, and the draft will begin on July 14th.
