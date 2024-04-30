Morning Bell: Tuesday, April 30th, 2024: Mississippi State Baseball Is in the Polls
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.
Mississippi State baseball is back in the polls after a month-long hiatus. The series win at Vanderbilt got them back into the top 25 and back into the hosting discussions.
Today's Schedule
- No Games Schedules
Bulldogs Results
#17 Mississippi State Softball beat #13 Missouri 3-2
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State Baseball is Ranked. Baseball America has the Bulldogs at 23, and D1 Baseball has them at 16.
- Jim Ellis, who was inducted into the Ron Polk Ring of Honor earlier this month, will have a bobblehead for game one between Mississippi State and Alabama this Friday. The first 1,000 fans will receive one.
- Former Bulldog pitcher K.C. Hunt has not allowed an earned run this season in 11.1 innings for the Carolina Mudcats, the Milwaukee Brewers single-A affiliate.
- Mississippi State football and basketball player Jimmy Bell entered the transfer portal.
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
133 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"I don't feel like it's fair to the other players, and I don't think it's the right way to do business to allow influence and position to dictate when you play a young man."
