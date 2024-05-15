Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: Wednesday, May 15th, 2024: Nate Dohm is Back


Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Jacob Bain

Mississippi State Athletics

Nate Dohm returned to the bump for Mississippi State on Tuesday night. The Indiana native made his first appearance since the Georgia series when he did not last an inning. 

However, everything went well tonight for the flamethrower as he threw two perfect innings. If the junior right-hander can regain strength before postseason play, it will be a difference-maker for this talented Bulldog squad. 

It is still unclear whether he will return to a starter role or the bullpen. State's third starter spot has been in flux, but the bullpen's backend could also use some help. 

Either way, adding Dohm back to the fold in any capacity is enormous. 

Today's Schedule 

Men's Golf: NCAA Regionals Day 3

Bulldogs Results

Mississippi State Baseball defeated North Alabama 8-4

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

108 Days

Follow us on:

  • Newsletter
  • Twitter: @CowbellCorner
  • Youtube
  • Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State
Published
Jacob Bain

JACOB BAIN

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.