Morning Bell: Wednesday, May 15th, 2024: Nate Dohm is Back
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.
Nate Dohm returned to the bump for Mississippi State on Tuesday night. The Indiana native made his first appearance since the Georgia series when he did not last an inning.
However, everything went well tonight for the flamethrower as he threw two perfect innings. If the junior right-hander can regain strength before postseason play, it will be a difference-maker for this talented Bulldog squad.
It is still unclear whether he will return to a starter role or the bullpen. State's third starter spot has been in flux, but the bullpen's backend could also use some help.
Either way, adding Dohm back to the fold in any capacity is enormous.
Today's Schedule
Men's Golf: NCAA Regionals Day 3
Bulldogs Results
Mississippi State Baseball defeated North Alabama 8-4
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
108 Days
