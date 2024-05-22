Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024: Mississippi State Baseball Advances

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Jacob Bain

Connor Hujsak
Connor Hujsak / Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State baseball advanced to the second round in the SEC tournament with a 2-1 win over their rival Ole Miss. Brooks Auger drew the start for the Bulldogs and was sensational. 

The Louisiana native tossed eight innings and struck out 13 batters on only 78 pitches. His only run given up was on a solo home run in the fifth. 

However, the offense struggled for State for the first eight innings as they continually fumbled scoring opportunities. In the ninth inning, trailing by one, David Mershon worked a lead-off walk, but Dakota Jordan and Hunter Hines failed to drive him in. 

Connor Hujsak answered the call as he crushed a first-pitch fastball to walk off the Rebels and keep State hosting chances alive. 

Today's Schedule 

Mississippi State Track and Field in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky. 

Mississippi State baseball takes on Texas A&M in the second round of the SEC tournament at approximately 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network. 

Bulldogs Results

Mississippi State Baseball defeated Ole Miss 2-1

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

102 Days

Published
