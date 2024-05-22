Morning Bell: Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024: Mississippi State Baseball Advances
Mississippi State baseball advanced to the second round in the SEC tournament with a 2-1 win over their rival Ole Miss. Brooks Auger drew the start for the Bulldogs and was sensational.
The Louisiana native tossed eight innings and struck out 13 batters on only 78 pitches. His only run given up was on a solo home run in the fifth.
However, the offense struggled for State for the first eight innings as they continually fumbled scoring opportunities. In the ninth inning, trailing by one, David Mershon worked a lead-off walk, but Dakota Jordan and Hunter Hines failed to drive him in.
Connor Hujsak answered the call as he crushed a first-pitch fastball to walk off the Rebels and keep State hosting chances alive.
Today's Schedule
Mississippi State Track and Field in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.
Mississippi State baseball takes on Texas A&M in the second round of the SEC tournament at approximately 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Bulldogs Results
Mississippi State Baseball defeated Ole Miss 2-1
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
102 Days
Follow us on:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Youtube
- Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State