SEC admits whole softball tournament just money grab with decision
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The decision by the SEC on Saturday to just award the tournament title to Oklahoma without winning on the field probably wasn't the best precedent to set.
While it doesn't have an impact on Mississippi State that finished the softball season in ninth place and wasn't going higher, it's a league ruling that could in the future.
The 2025 SEC Softball Tournament concluded in an unprecedented manner as Oklahoma and Texas A&M were declared co-champions following the cancellation of the championship game due to inclement weather in Athens, Ga.
The final, scheduled for Saturday at Jack Turner Stadium, was called off at game time with forecasts predicting continued adverse conditions throughout the day.
In other words, they didn't want to wait the weather out and gave the Sooners the title based on regular season performance.
Despite the shared title, Oklahoma, the tournament's top seed and defending national champion, secured the SEC's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M, the second seed, is anticipated to receive an at-large bid.
In other words, the tournament is just for show, and the TV revenue it generates. That's not breaking news because it's been that way for years, but you do have to wonder why even bother with the whole thing.
The Aggies advanced to the championship game with a commanding 14-2 victory over Texas in the semifinals, marking their largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry.
This season marked the first for both Oklahoma and Texas A&M in the SEC, following their transition from the Big 12 Conference. The tournament featured a new 15-team format, reflecting the conference's expansion.
Oklahoma concluded the regular season with a 45–7 overall record and a 17–7 mark in conference play, clinching the SEC regular-season championship.
The NCAA Tournament selection committee will announce the full field on Sunday, with both Oklahoma and Texas A&M expected to be among the top contenders.
