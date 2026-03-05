Two Big Swings From Nadia Barbary Lift Mississippi State to Road Win

Nadia Barbary didn’t really leave much room for suspense in Birmingham.

No. 12 Mississippi State needed someone to set the tone early and someone to settle things late against UAB, and Barbary handled both jobs with the kind of calm, veteran swing that makes everything look simpler than it is.

She jumped on a pitch in the first inning and sent it out to center, a quick reminder that the Bulldogs’ offense doesn’t always need a long buildup to get going.

Then, after UAB clawed back to even things at 1-1, she stepped in during the fifth with two runners on and two outs and delivered the swing that broke the game open: a three‑run shot that felt like the moment everyone exhaled.

Two swings, four RBIs, and a night that never drifted out of her hands.

"It felt good just having the team's back,” Barbary said. “You know, we kind of had a slow start and it was just about knowing that as time comes, we'll take care of business."

Around her, the lineup kept doing the small things that make those big swings matter.

Tatum Silva and Morgan Stiles strung together back‑to‑back singles ahead of Barbary’s second homer. Stiles, who has quietly reached base in nine straight games, just keeps finding ways on. Kiarra Sells doubled again (her ninth extra‑base hit in her nine‑game hitting streak) and continues to look like one of the most confident hitters in the order.

And in the sixth, Abigail Stevens came off the bench and ripped a two‑run double down the right‑field line, the kind of pinch‑hit at‑bat that changes how opponents manage the bottom of State’s lineup.

The pitching didn’t need much cushion, but it got plenty. Leila Ammon gave Mississippi State six steady innings without allowing an earned run and punched out seven. She worked ahead, avoided trouble, and let her defense handle the routine plays. Delainey Everett closed the seventh without drama.

It all added up to a 6-1 win, the kind of road game that could’ve gotten messy but never did because Barbary kept stepping into the box with a plan and leaving it with results. She’s up to five home runs now, and nights like this make it clear she’s becoming the hitter the Bulldogs lean on when the moment tightens.

"Nadia has been such a consistent presence for us, all year and every year," Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "It's just been fun to watch her continue to grow and step up when we need her, setting the tone in the first, and then helping us extend it late in the game. I think it just give us a little bit of breathing room. You know, with our lineup, we know it can be anyone at any given time, and with the expectations for the senior, she does a great job of handling that pressure."

Mississippi State now heads to Mobile for the Jaguar Classic, a five‑game weekend that should offer a clearer picture of how this lineup travels.

