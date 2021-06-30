2021 College World Series Finals: How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt in Game 3

Sports Illustrated home
Mississippi State has a chance to make history and bring home its first national title.
Things didn't look good for Mississippi State baseball after it dropped the first game of the 2021 College World Series with an 8-2 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

But Game 2 looked like the first contest in reverse, with MSU downing Vanderbilt, 13-2 as the bats came alive for the Bulldogs and Vanderbilt struggled to get things going both on the mound and at bat.

Of course, it was a different story for MSU, which scored at least one run in five of the eight innings it batted in. The most runs the Bulldogs put up in a single inning was the seventh, when five total runners made their way to home plate.

The OmaDawgs were almost equally explosive in the third, putting up four runs in that inning as they quickly got a jump on the Commodores.

Now, MSU has a chance to make history as it faces Vanderbilt again in the final game of the series. One team will go home with a national title -- which will be State's first in history if it can get the victory.

Here's some additional information about the matchup and how you can catch it, regardless of where you are.

Game information: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska

Weather: 85 degrees, Mostly Cloudy

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 30

Television: ESPN2

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com

