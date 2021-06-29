2021 College World series: How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Mississippi State must get a win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday to stay alive.

Monday hardly went the way Mississippi State had hoped it would as the Bulldogs fell 8-2 to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first game of the 2021 College World Series.

MSU was off to a good start in the first inning, when Kamren James put the OmaDawgs ahead with a home run.

Vanderbilt had a more than adequate response, though, putting up seven runs of its own in the first.

The Commodores chased Bulldogs starting pitcher Christian MacLeod out of the game in just 2/3 innings of work, and MSU immediately saw improvement on the mound.

The Bulldogs held Vanderbilt to just one more run in the game, but couldn't get enough going offensively to capitalize.

With the loss in Game 1, the Bulldogs must get a win on Tuesday in order to stay in contention for the national title.

Here's some additional information about the matchup and how you can catch it, regardless of where you are.

Game information: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska

Weather: 84 degrees, Partly Cloudy

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 29

Television: ESPN

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com