2021 College World Series Finals: Live Updates, MSU vs. Vanderbilt in Game 2

It's do-or-die time for the Bulldogs as they face the Commodores again Tuesday night.

Mississippi State must win Tuesday's matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores to move forward to the final game of the 2021 College World Series Finals.

To lose would mean the run ends right here for the Bulldogs, with Vanderbilt headed back to Nashville with the national title.

Vanderbilt defeated MSU in a big way on Monday, recording some seven runs in the first inning alone on its way to an 8-2 victory. The Bulldogs' pitching improved drastically after that disastrous first half-inning, but the team ultimately had nothing to show for it, unable to get the bats going and send runners to home plate.

It seems that Vanderbilt has all the momentum heading into the contest, but we've seen late magic from the Bulldogs in even the most impossible-looking situations.

Can MSU survive and advance once more?

We'll get our answer tonight.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Tuesday's game right here on Cowbell Corner. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here's a look at your starting lineups.

Mississippi State:

TBA

Vanderbilt:

TBA

TOP of 1