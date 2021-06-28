Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, 2021 College World Series

Sports Illustrated home
Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt in First Day Of The 2021 College World Series Finals

Mississippi State looks to open the College World Series finals with a win over Vanderbilt.
Mississippi State looks to open the College World Series finals with a win over Vanderbilt.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are a team that was counted out many times both during the season and in the postseason.

But the OmaDawgs simply don't die -- something they've proven to all of us this year. Now, MSU has made it to the biggest stage college baseball has to offer as it prepares to take on Vanderbilt in the first game of the 2021 College World Series finals.

Mississippi State enters the matchup with a 48-17 overall record after securing a 4-3 win over the Texas Longhorns. The Commodores most recently defeated NC State 3-1 on Friday, coming in with a 48-16 overall record.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Monday's game right here on Cowbell Corner. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here's a look at the starting lineups.

Mississippi State:

1. Rowdey Jordan - CF

2. Tanner Allen - RF

3. Kamren James - 3B

4. Luke Hancock - 1B

5. Logan Tanner - C

6. Scotty Dubrule - 2B

7. Brad Cumbest - LF

8. Kellum Clark - DH

9. Lane Forsythe - SS

P - Christian MacLeod

Vanderbilt:

1. Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF

2. Carter Young - SS

3. Dominic Keegan - 1B

4. Tate Kolwyck - DH

5. Parker Noland - 2B

6. CJ Rodriguez - C

7. Javier Vaz - LF 

8. Isaiah Thomas - RF

9. Jayson Gonzalez - 3B

P - Jack Leiter

WEATHER DELAY. FIRST PITCH NOW SCHEDULED FOR 7:09 DUE TO THREAT OF LIGHTNING.

TOP of 1

