Mississippi State CF Rowdey Jordan Selected By New York Mets, Joins Other Former Bulldogs

Jordan finds the same landing spot several other Bulldogs have found in the past.

Rowdey Jordan is headed to a place many Mississippi State players before him have gone to.

The Bulldogs centerfielder was selected by the New York Mets with the No. 322 overall pick in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. There, at Citi Field, he'll see some familiar faces in former Bulldogs like Jake Mangum, JT Ginn and Cole Gordon.

Considering that Jordan is a fourth-year player, it's reasonable to expect he signs with the Mets in this situation. There aren't assigned slot values for players picked after the 10th round, so the Mets will make Jordan an offer with remaining draft pool money.

He has until Aug. 1 to make a final decision on whether he'll go to the pros or return to college.

Jordan has started 201 of 208 games he has played over his college career, posting a .311 average, 243 hits, 54 doubles, five triples and 23 home runs. He made it to home base 185 times with 137 RBI, also with a .974 fielding rate in the outfield with only nine errors.

Here's a look at the Bulldogs who have come off the board so far:

- Round 1, No. 14: RHP Will Bednar, SF Giants

- Round 4, No. 118: OF Tanner Allen, Miami Marlins

- Round 5, No. 139: RHP Eric Cerantola, Kansas City Royals

- Round 5, No. 159: RHP Christian MacLeod, Minnesota Twins

- Round 11, No. 322: CF Rowdey Jordan, New York Mets