Day 2 of the MLB Draft Is in the Books, What You Need to Know About Mississippi State

Four Bulldogs come off the board through two days of the MLB Draft.

It wasn't that long ago that Mississippi State won a national championship, finishing off the Vanderbilt Commodores with a 9-0 shutout victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in the third game of the College World Series Finals.

Now, some of the players from the team that won it all are headed on to the next level.

It's been an eventful past couple of days for MSU baseball with a number of players affiliated with the program now off the board in the first 10 rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft.

With one more day to go, here's an overview of what's happened, what to know and what to expect moving forward.

1. Four MSU players are headed to the pros.

Four Mississippi State players have come off the board between Day 1 and Day 2 of the event. Right-handed pitcher Will Bednar was the first Bulldog to be selected, selected by the San Francisco Giants.

Outfielder Tanner Allen, RHP Eric Cerantola and RHP Christan MacLeod heard their names called one day after Bednar. Here's a look at where each of the Bulldogs that have been drafted landed.

- Round 1, No. 14: RHP Will Bednar, SF Giants

- Round 4, No. 118: OF Tanner Allen, Miami Marlins

- Round 5, No. 139: RHP Eric Cerantola, Kansas City Royals

- Round 5, No. 159: RHP Christian MacLeod, Minnesota Twins

2. Third time's the charm.

State standout Tanner Allen was drafted on Monday -- for the third time. Allen was originally drafted out of high school in the 36th round of the 2017 MLB Draft (1,095 overall), then again in the 34th round of the 2019 MLB Draft (No. 1,029 overall).

Allen was not selected in a shortened, five-round 2020 MLB Draft, and recently said that he was originally somewhat disappointed.

“I was really disappointed I didn’t get a chance to be drafted in 2020, but I knew I was coming back to Starkville for a reason,” he told AL.com last week. “Now I look up, and we are national champs. I’m so glad I got to be a part of it.”

One national title and a major jump in the draft standings later, it's safe to say the SEC Player of the Year made the right decision by staying school...

3. Several signees off the board.

Four players who saw action for MSU have been drafted, but there are also three signees who have been selected by teams.

- Round 1, No. 29: LHP Maddux Bruns, Los Angeles Dodgers

- Round 2, No. 62: OF James Wood, San Diego Padres

- Round 3, No. 88: SS Jordan McCants, Miami Marlins

Of the three, Wood "could make it to campus in Starkville," via The Dispatch. Bruns is preparing to be a Dodger, and there's a decent chance McCants could choose to cash in with the Marlins. The slot value of the No. 88 pick is $678,600.

4. More to come.

Third baseman Kamren James is a big name to watch for MSU, but it's looking like there's a better chance than not that he'll remain with the Bulldogs next season. Outfielder Rowdey Jordan is also still on the board, but it's likely he'll be taken tomorrow.

Eastern Oklahoma State left-handed pitcher Andrew Walling hasn't been selected either, but considering that he tweeted "Go Dawgs" and tagged Mississippi State's official account in the tweet, it would be surprising to see him anywhere but Starkville next season.

Some State signees to watch Tuesday include Aaron Downs, Pico Kohn and Slate Alford.

5. Ten more rounds tomorrow.

The final day of the draft kicks off tomorrow with several players continuing to find their landing spots in rounds 11-20.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday and will be live-streamed on MLB.com