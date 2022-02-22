How Every SEC Baseball Team Fared On Opening Weekend

The first weekend of college baseball action for the 2022 season has come and gone, and many SEC teams started the year off strong.

All 14 conference teams were able to pick up at least one win, with seven going undefeated over the weekend. Three ranked SEC teams-- No. 9 Florida, No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 3 Vanderbilt-- finished the weekend 1-2 after facing off against other ranked opponents. No. 8 LSU had the most impressive offensive performance of the weekend as the Tigers scored an impressive 51 runs across three games against Maine. One of the biggest surprises of the weekend was Auburn, which finished 2-1 in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown and knocked off a highly-ranked Texas Tech team.

It's certainly too early to tell much about the season, as many conference teams played against weaker opponents that were not up to their respective levels. However, coaches were able to test out various rotations and gain a better understanding of what must be done in the upcoming months to ensure a winning season.

Here's how every SEC team fared in their opening series over the weekend. Missouri is playing a fourth game against Nicholls on Monday, so their series is not over as of now.

Alabama (3-0)

Friday: Alabama 5, Xavier 4

Saturday: Alabama 5, Xavier 4

Sunday: Alabama 9, Xavier 4

No. 2 Arkansas (2-1)

Friday: Illinois State 3, No. 2 Arkansas 2

Saturday: No. 2 Arkansas 5, Illinois State 1

Sunday: No. 2 Arkansas 4, Illinois State 2

Auburn (2-1)

Friday: Oklahoma 3, Auburn 0

Saturday: Auburn 2, No. 14 Texas Tech 1

Sunday: Auburn 12, Kansas State 1

No. 9 Florida (1-2)

Friday: No. 9 Florida 7, No. 21 Liberty 2

Saturday: No. 21 Liberty 6, No. 9 Florida 4

Sunday: No. 21 Liberty 5, No. 9 Florida 3

No. 16 Georgia (3-0)

Friday: No. 16 Georgia 4, Albany 2

Saturday: No. 16 Georgia 7, Albany 6

Sunday: No. 16 Georgia 9, Albany 1

Kentucky (3-0)

Friday: Kentucky 10, Jacksonville State 8

Saturday: Kentucky 6, Jacksonville State 2

Sunday: Kentucky 15, Jacksonville State 1

No. 8 LSU (3-0)

Friday: No. 8 LSU 13, Maine 1

Saturday: No. 8 LSU 17, Maine 8

Sunday: No. 8 LSU 21, Maine 6

No. 4 Mississippi State (1-2)

Friday: No. 24 Long Beach State 3, No. 4 Mississippi State 0

Saturday: No. 24 Long Beach State 13, No. 4 Mississippi State 3

Sunday: No. 4 Mississippi State 12, No. 24 Long Beach State 4

Missouri (2-1)

Friday: Missouri 12, Nicholls 1

Saturday: Missouri 14, Nicholls 2

Sunday: Nicholls 9, Missouri 8

No. 5 Ole Miss (3-0)

Friday: No. 5 Ole Miss 9, Charleston Southern 3

Saturday: No. 5 Ole Miss 11, Charleston Southern 1

Sunday: No. 5 Ole Miss 12, Charleston Southern 2

South Carolina (2-1)

Friday: South Carolina 9, UNC Greensboro 7

Saturday: UNC Greensboro 5, South Carolina 4

Sunday: South Carolina 8, UNC Greensboro 7

No. 19 Tennessee (3-0)

Friday: No. 19 Tennessee 9, Georgia Southern 0

Saturday: No. 19 Tennessee 10, Georgia Southern 3

Sunday: No. 19 Tennessee 14, Georgia Southern 0

Texas A&M (3-0)

Friday: Texas A&M 14, Fordham 1

Saturday: Texas A&M 5, Fordham 3

Sunday: Texas A&M 5, Fordham 4

No. 3 Vanderbilt (1-2)

Friday: No. 3 Vanderbilt 3, No. 7 Oklahoma State 0

Saturday: No. 7 Oklahoma State 4, No. 3 Vanderbilt 3

Sunday: No. 7 Oklahoma State 7, No. 3 Vanderbilt 5