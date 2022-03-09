Where Each College Baseball Teams Ranks Early on in the 2022 Season

College baseball is in full swing, and there have already been plenty of surprises through the first three weeks of action.

Some teams have done much better than expected, while others are not performing at the level that they did last season. Plenty of different college baseball polls take this into account, and each one has very different opinions on where certain teams stand that don't always seem right. Although these polls don't mean much now, they still lead to many discussions and create plenty of controversies. With that being said, I decided to create my own weekly poll that reflects where I believe each team should stand. After all, there can never be too many debatable baseball polls, right?

Here are my rankings for games occurring through March 6. Any midweek games already played this week will not be factored into the rankings until the conclusion of this weekend's series.

1. Texas (11-1)

2. Ole Miss (10-1)

3. Vanderbilt (10-2)

4. Oregon State (9-1)

5. Stanford (8-3)

6. Tennessee (10-1)

7. Notre Dame (8-1)

8. Arkansas (7-3)

9. Florida (10-3)

10. Oklahoma State (6-4)

11. LSU (9-3)

12. Liberty (10-1)

13. North Carolina (11-1)

14. Texas Tech (10-2)

15. Florida State (7-4)

16. Georgia Tech (10-2)

17. Arizona (9-3)

18. Georgia (9-2)

19. TCU (8-3)

20. Clemson (11-0)

21. Gonzaga (8-2)

22. Virginia (11-0)

23. Tulane (10-2)

24. North Carolina State (8-4)

25. Maryland (9-2)