Skip to main content

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 5

Here's how the SEC power rankings shake out after another weekend of college baseball action.

SEC baseball has officially reached the halfway point of conference play, and many teams are beginning to show what they are made of.

Texas A&M had the biggest performance of the weekend with a 2-1 series victory over No. 13 Georgia-- including a 23-9 rout of the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. 

No. 6 Arkansas continued to assert dominance in the SEC West with an easy sweep of No. 15 LSU. No. 1 Tennessee suffered its first loss in conference play this season but managed to claim the series against No. 24 Alabama. The Vols lost head coach Tony Vitello to a four-game suspension after he got physical with an umpire in Friday's Game 2. 

No. 23 Florida and No. 25 Ole Miss continued to struggle after starting the season considered among the best in the country. The Gators dropped a series and were nearly swept by an unranked Vanderbilt squad, while Ole Miss fell to 5-10 in conference play with two losses against the South Carolina Gamecocks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After weeks of struggling, Mississippi State picked up two wins against No. 17 Auburn and was mere inches away from a potential sweep. Kentucky and Missouri-- the bottom two teams in the SEC East-- clashed, with Missouri ultimately claiming the series victory.

Here is where each team stacks up after five weeks of conference action

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas 

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Auburn

7. Vanderbilt

8. LSU

9. Mississippi State

10. Florida 

11. South Carolina

12. Ole Miss

13. Missouri

14. Kentucky 

CHRIS LEMONIS PRESS CONFERENCE 041522
Baseball

Watch: Chris Lemonis, Cade Smith Reflect on Series Against Auburn

By Crissy Froyd14 hours ago
USATSI_14029409
Basketball

Mississippi State Freshman Forward Alden Applewhite Enters Transfer Portal

By Crissy Froyd17 hours ago
USATSI_17156884
Football

Bulldogs WR Austin Williams Has the Rest of the SEC Beat in This Area

By Crissy Froyd20 hours ago
USATSI_16318585
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Falls 3-2 to Auburn

By Elizabeth KeenApr 16, 2022
USATSI_17987788
Baseball

Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Auburn, Game 3

By Elizabeth Keen and Crissy FroydApr 16, 2022
USATSI_12921715
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Auburn, Game 3

By Crissy FroydApr 16, 2022
USATSI_14230410
Football

The Stigma That Surrounds Each Position in the Air Raid Offense and Why it Isn't True

By Crissy FroydApr 16, 2022
USATSI_17988183
Baseball

Bulldogs Pick Up Series Victory in 9-5 Rout of Auburn

By Elizabeth KeenApr 16, 2022