Here's how the SEC power rankings shake out after another weekend of college baseball action.

SEC baseball has officially reached the halfway point of conference play, and many teams are beginning to show what they are made of.

Texas A&M had the biggest performance of the weekend with a 2-1 series victory over No. 13 Georgia-- including a 23-9 rout of the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

No. 6 Arkansas continued to assert dominance in the SEC West with an easy sweep of No. 15 LSU. No. 1 Tennessee suffered its first loss in conference play this season but managed to claim the series against No. 24 Alabama. The Vols lost head coach Tony Vitello to a four-game suspension after he got physical with an umpire in Friday's Game 2.

No. 23 Florida and No. 25 Ole Miss continued to struggle after starting the season considered among the best in the country. The Gators dropped a series and were nearly swept by an unranked Vanderbilt squad, while Ole Miss fell to 5-10 in conference play with two losses against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

After weeks of struggling, Mississippi State picked up two wins against No. 17 Auburn and was mere inches away from a potential sweep. Kentucky and Missouri-- the bottom two teams in the SEC East-- clashed, with Missouri ultimately claiming the series victory.

Here is where each team stacks up after five weeks of conference action

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Auburn

7. Vanderbilt

8. LSU

9. Mississippi State

10. Florida

11. South Carolina

12. Ole Miss

13. Missouri

14. Kentucky