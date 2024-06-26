Another All-American Honor for Khal Stephen
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Khal Stephen has been selected as a third-team All-American on the D1Baseall website. Stephen was selected third team all Big-10 a season ago during his time at Purdue, but his signing went under the radar.
The 6-4 225-pound righty touted a 5.21 ERA with a 7-4 record, so there was little hype when he arrived in Starkville. The Williamsport, Ind. native started the season off as the Saturday starter and had tough starts against LSU and Georgia Southern.
Nate Dohm was slated to be the ace of the State staff, but he suffered an injury that sidelined him for a couple of months. Stephen would take over the role as the Bulldogs traveled to Florida, and he never looked back.
Stephen was reliable for State all season long and also pitched enough innings to save the bullpen. He led the SEC in innings pitched with 96 and finished the season with an 8-3 record, 3.28 ERA, and 107 strikeouts to only 21 walks.
Although Stephen was only with the program, he made his mark as a tough pitcher on the mound. The moment was never too big, and the lights were never too bright for Stephen.
It was a disappointing season for MSU, especially considering it touted one of the best one-two punches in the country, Stephen and Jurrangelo Cijntje. However, despite the standard for MSU baseball not being met, the tremendous season for Stephen should not be dismissed.