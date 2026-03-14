Arkansas' Walk-Off Homer Hands Mississippi State SEC Opening Loss

The first game of Southeastern Conference play didn’t go the way No. 3 Mississippi State hoped Friday night, but it will probably be one Brian O'Connor remembers.

Just not in a particularly good way for the Bulldogs

The Dawgs watched No. 6 Arkansas celebrate a walk-off win at Baum-Walker Stadium after a late comeback by State came up just short. Mississippi State fell 5-4 when Arkansas’ TJ Pompey delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The defeat dropped the Bulldogs to 15-3 overall and 0-1 in SEC play. Arkansas improved to 13-5 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

The dramatic ending capped a game that swung back and forth, including a late rally by Mississippi State that nearly flipped the result.

Friday night’s series opener showed how closely matched the programs are. A late rally by State nearly forced extra innings before Pompey’s walk-off swing ended it.

DOWN TO THE LAST OUT. RYDER KEEPS US ALIVE. 🪵 https://t.co/bNfp2G9fZm pic.twitter.com/gHUvXBZGbI — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 14, 2026

Now the Bulldogs will try to regroup quickly as they head into Saturday’s doubleheader looking to avoid dropping the opening SEC series.

Mississippi State entered the ninth inning trailing 4-2 and facing the possibility of opening SEC play with a quiet offensive night.

The Bulldogs were also down to their final strike before the comeback began.

Drew Wyers kept the inning alive when he was hit by a pitch, giving State a base runner and a small spark of life.

Moments later, Ryder Woodson stepped to the plate and delivered the biggest swing of the night for the Dawgs.

Woodson launched a two-run home run that tied the game 4-4, suddenly turning what looked like a loss into a brand-new ballgame.

The shot erased Arkansas’ late lead and gave Mississippi State momentum heading into the bottom half of the inning.

For a brief moment, the Bulldogs appeared ready to steal the opener on the road.

That momentum didn’t last long.

Reed does his job. Tie game. pic.twitter.com/2j47je2ToO — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 14, 2026

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Arkansas’ TJ Pompey stepped to the plate against Mississippi State pitcher Maddox Miller.

Pompey connected on a solo home run, sending the ball out of the park and ending the game immediately.

The blast gave the Razorbacks a 5-4 walk-off victory and handed State its first SEC loss of the season.

The home run also erased the emotional lift Mississippi State gained only minutes earlier when Woodson tied the contest.

The defeat also marked an unusual offensive result for the Diamond Dawgs. Mississippi State had scored six runs or more in every game this season before Friday night.

Ace gets us on the board ♠️ pic.twitter.com/2WAvFz2ygj — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 14, 2026

The Bulldogs were held to four runs, snapping that streak in their SEC opener.

Despite the late rally, the Dawgs were unable to push across another run after tying the game in the ninth inning.

The result highlighted how tight SEC games can be, especially when two highly ranked teams meet early in conference play.

Weather in Northwest Arkansas will also play a major role in how the rest of the weekend will unfold.

Because of an incoming cold front expected to hit Fayetteville, the remaining two games of the series were moved to Saturday as part of a doubleheader.

The twin bill will begin March 14 at 1 p.m., allowing both teams to complete the series before severe conditions arrive.

Forecasts call for temperatures near 73 degrees Saturday, followed by a dramatic drop in temperature Sunday.

The cold front is expected to push temperatures into the 20s, along with possible winter weather in the area.

By then, the Bulldogs will already be headed home with the series finished a day early.

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