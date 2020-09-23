Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/23): Adam Frazier helps push Pirates past Cubs, Dakota Hudson out for year

It was a tough day at the plate for many former Mississippi State players in Major League Baseball on Tuesday. All told, Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mitch Moreland of the San Diego Padres and Nate Lowe and Hunter Renfroe of the Tampa Bay Rays combined to go just 1-for-12.

That's the bad news. Now here's the good news. That one hit was a Frazier RBI double as he helped push the Pirates past the Chicago Cubs 3-2.

(Photo of Adam Frazier by Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

With the score 1-0 Pittsburgh in the fifth, Frazier ripped his two-bagger to right to double the Pirate lead. While the Cubs did fight back to tie the game 2-2, Pittsburgh eventually won on a walk-off homer. Also, in the same game, former Bulldog pitcher Chris Stratton worked 2/3 of an inning of relief for the Pirates, allowing one run.

Maybe the biggest news of Tuesday concerning former MSU stars came off the field. Pitcher Dakota Hudson of the St. Louis Cardinals was placed on the 45-day injured list with what has been called a forearm strain. The move unfortunately ends Hudson's extremely strong season. Hudson wraps up 2020 with a 3-2 record, an impressive 2.77 earned run average and 1.00 WHIP. He also struck out 31 over 39 innings pitched.

(Photo of Dakota Hudson by David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports)

Here are all the details from Tuesday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

TUESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 3-2 over Cubs

On Tuesday: 1-for-3 with a double and RBI

Season stats: .214 BA, .286 OBP, .602 OPS, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 18 R

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Lost 5-2 to Mets

On Tuesday: 0-for-4

Season stats: .241 BA, .349 OBP, .849 OPS, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 9 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Lost 4-2 to Angels

On Tuesday: 0-for-4

Season stats: .256 BA, .336 OBP, .872 OPS, 9 HR, 26 RBI, 21 R

PH/RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 5-2 to Mets

On Tuesday: 0-for-1

Season stats: .153 BA, .252 OBP, .666 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 17 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 3-2 over Cubs



On Tuesday: (No decision) 0.2 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 0 walks allowed, 1 strikeout

Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 36 K, 27.1 IP

DID NOT PLAY TUESDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 6-1 to Astros

Season stats: 0-3 record, 7.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 K, 15.1 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 12-1 over Blue Jays

Season stats: 3-0 record, 5.03 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 14 K, 19.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 5-0 over Royals

Out for season (forearm strain)

Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 K, 39.0 IP

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Won 5-4 over Tigers

Out for season (broken forearm)

Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 3-2 over Reds

Season stats: 2-5 record, 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 81 K, 65.2 IP

