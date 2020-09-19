SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Behind Enemy Sidelines: Five bold predictions for both Mississippi State and Ole Miss football

Joel Coleman

It's another edition of Behind Enemy Sidelines and we're inching closer to both Mississippi State and Ole Miss kicking off the 2020 football season. Hallelujah!

On today's show, Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report take a look at five bold predictions for both the Bulldogs and Rebels in the season ahead. Watch the show above to hear them. What do you think? Have the guys lost their minds?

Remember, the show is also available in audio form below, or can be downloaded from Spotify, iTunes or anywhere you get your podcasts:

