Behind Enemy Sidelines: Five bold predictions for both Mississippi State and Ole Miss football

It's another edition of Behind Enemy Sidelines and we're inching closer to both Mississippi State and Ole Miss kicking off the 2020 football season. Hallelujah!

On today's show, Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report take a look at five bold predictions for both the Bulldogs and Rebels in the season ahead. Watch the show above to hear them. What do you think? Have the guys lost their minds?

Remember, the show is also available in audio form below, or can be downloaded from Spotify, iTunes or anywhere you get your podcasts:

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

Mike Leach seems to be enjoying Coke's sponsorship of Mississippi State

Two more Bulldogs activated to NFL rosters as Farrod Green, Braxton Hoyett elevated from practice squads

Mississippi State football commit Jacobi Moore says he could be out for season

SI All-American candidate M.J. Daniels commits to Mississippi State

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addresses which positions are still up for grabs and more

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.