Brooks Auger is Selected in the MLB Draft
The Los Angeles Dodgers select Brooks Auger in the sixth round and the 190th pick. Auger started his career at Hinds Community College.
The Farmerville, La., native shined in his only season for the Eagles, earning a 7-1 record with a 2.88 ERA. After his JUCO days, he came to Starkville and was effective out of the Bulldog bullpen in 2022.
However, he sustained an injury halfway through the season that sidelined him until this past season. Despite the injury, Auger would be a compelling piece of the Bulldog bullpen, and he caught fire at the end of the season to figure his way into the rotation.
He drew the start in the opening game of the SEC tournament against in-state rival Ole Miss. Auger would have one of the best starts in Mississippi State's SEC Tournament history as he worked a career-high eight innings and struck out a career-high 13 Rebel batters.
For his efforts, he was named to the All-SEC tournament team. Augers' final numbers in 2024 were a 1-2 record with a 3.35 ERA.
He is now the fourth Bulldog pitcher to be drafted, which speaks to how dominant the staff was under first-year pitching coach Justin Parker.