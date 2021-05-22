The Bulldog Box Score and More: State Ends Regular Season With Sweep of Alabama

What a difference a week can make in the world of college baseball.

Only seven days ago, Mississippi State was walking off the field following a series loss to the team at the cellar of the Southeastern Conference – Missouri. Then on Saturday, the No. 10 Bulldogs polished off a three-game sweep of Alabama with a 7-3 win in the regular season finale, sending MSU into the upcoming postseason with plenty of momentum.

"We're playing good baseball," Lemonis said in his postgame interview on the MSU Radio Network. "We brought it all weekend long...They came and played hard. We got some really big efforts on the mound in the first two starts [on Thursday and Friday], then [relief pitcher Houston Harding on Saturday] I thought was excellent. We just played good baseball. It was fun to watch. It was fun to watch them play. And they bounced back. Obviously last week was disappointing. That's what we do though. This group is very resilient."

State's resiliency has put the Bulldogs in good position headed into next week's SEC Tournament. MSU's successful weekend at Alabama gives the Bulldogs a No. 3 seed and first-round bye in the event. State will open up play in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. against a to-be-determined opponent.

When the Bulldogs get to work next week at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, they'll likely be feeling really good about themselves on the heels of their showing against the Crimson Tide. MSU won 4-2 on Thursday, followed that up with a 7-0 victory on Friday, then polished off the sweep with Saturday's come-from-behind triumph.

Alabama built an early 3-0 lead in Saturday's game. The Crimson Tide got to MSU starting pitcher Jackson Fristoe with a two-run single from Zane Denton in the first inning and an RBI ground out from Peyton Wilson in the second. Fristoe lasted only two innings, and was charged with the three runs on two hits and three walks.

Things changed for MSU starting in the third though. That's when Lemonis turned things over to Harding on the mound. Harding went on to have a dominant relief outing with 5 2/3 scoreless innings of work. He gave up only two hits.

With Harding rolling, the Bulldogs erased their deficit and surged ahead. MSU put up four runs in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. Lane Forsythe put State on the board with an RBI single, Tanner Allen got the Bulldogs closer with a run-scoring ground out and Luke Hancock drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. Then, with the bases loaded and two outs, Kamren James hit a grounder to third base that was booted by Alabama's Jim Jarvis, allowing Rowdey Jordan to come home with the go-ahead run.

MSU stretched its lead with three more runs in the sixth. The Bulldogs made it 5-3 courtesy of a throwing error from Alabama catcher Sam Praytor, then Jordan tacked on a couple of more for State with a two-run single.

Alabama did try to get back in the game as the Tide loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Preston Johnson relieved Harding and got the Bulldogs out of the mess. Then Landon Sims entered for State in the ninth and closed things out.

Like that, the series loss to Missouri quickly faded into a distant memory for MSU. And it's now full speed ahead into the postseason.

"They've shown that [resiliency] time and time again," Lemonis said of his team.

Mississippi State pitcher Houston Harding went 5 2/3 scoreless innings out of the MSU bullpen on Saturday. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Alright, let's take a quick look at Saturday's stats, game MVPs and the Moment of the Game:

Mississippi State at Alabama box score

MSU Offensive MVP: CF Rowdey Jordan

Jordan had only one hit on Saturday, but it was a big one. Mississippi State led 5-3 in the sixth inning, but had an opportunity for more with runners at second and third and nobody out. Jordan made sure the Bulldogs took advantage. His single to the right side plated two MSU runs, gave State some breathing room and put the maroon and white solidly on the way towards the series sweep. Here's Jordan's key hit:

MSU Pitching MVP: RP Houston Harding

In a weekend full of strong pitching performances, Harding's was right up there alongside Thursday night's showing from Christian MacLeod and Friday's effort from Will Bednar. Harding entered in relief to start the third inning and from that point on, Alabama's bats were completely shut down. Harding didn't allow a run and surrendered just two hits and two walks over his 5 2/3 innings. That gave the Bulldogs plenty of time to fight out of their 3-0 hole and charge toward the win. Others of course had big roles in the comeback, but no one's was as big as Harding's out of the bullpen.

Moment of the Game: Dogs make Bama pay

MSU was down 3-0 in the fifth inning when Alabama left a crack in the door giving State a chance to come from behind. The Bulldogs took full advantage. Mississippi State scored four times in the fifth. The final two of those runs came with two outs and were aided by the Crimson Tide.

Alabama pitcher Landon Green walked home the tying run when he issued a free pass to Luke Hancock with the bases loaded. Then, Kamren James put the Bulldogs ahead for good on a ground ball to third that Alabama's Jim Jarvis couldn't handle. State then remained in control the rest of the day. Here's a look at James' go-ahead swing:

