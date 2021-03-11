The Bulldog Box Score: MSU blanks Ragin' Cajuns for third-straight shutout

Make it three in a row for Mississippi State – both in wins and shutouts.

The No. 3 Bulldogs kept on putting up the zeros from the pitching mound on Wednesday in a 4-0 win over Louisiana. It marked the third consecutive game in which MSU has blanked the opposition – the first time State has hurled three shutouts in a row as a team since 1976.

"I think we're starting to figure out some roles," MSU head coach Chris Lemonis said of his surging pitching staff. "Everybody is back. Everybody has been out there (to pitch). So getting the guy out there and (him being nervous and) having the jitters a little bit is behind us. And I think a big piece of it is we're playing much better defense. So I think getting our guys out and playing good defense, even though it could have been better (Wednesday), still I like our defensive effort the last couple of nights."

The last time runs were scored against MSU was when Kent State plated a pair in the ninth inning against the Bulldogs on Saturday. Since then, Mississippi State pitching has totaled 27 innings of baseball in which the Bulldogs have allowed no runs, just nine hits and only five walks. MSU has struck out 43 opposing hitters over this span.

On Wednesday, it was Houston Harding who first kept the good times rolling for State's hurlers. He earned the win with five shutout innings.

Harding eventually gave way to relievers Preston Johnson and Landon Sims, who pitched two shutout innings apiece.

The Bulldogs (10-3) scored their runs with a pair in the first and another two in the sixth. In the first inning, Scotty Dubrule led off the frame by reaching on an error. Rowdey Jordan followed with a single. Dubrule later came around and scored on a wild pitch, while Jordan touched home on a Kamren James sacrifice fly.

The Ragin' Cajuns (9-5) allowed State to pad the lead in the sixth in similar fashion to how the Bulldogs had scored previously. This time it was Jordan scoring on a wild pitch. Later, Tanner Allen trotted in on a Luke Hancock sacrifice fly.

For a pitching staff that lately has only needed one run, four was plenty. It sends MSU into this weekend's three-game series against Eastern Michigan looking to keep this incredible pitching display going.

Before then though, let's take a deeper look at Wednesday. First, be sure to check out pitcher Houston Harding's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page. Now, let's get to the numbers, Cowbell Corner MVPs and the Moment of the Game.

Louisiana at Mississippi State box score

Offensive MVP: CF Rowdey Jordan

Jordan was only 1-for-3 on Wednesday, but he was right in the middle of both of the rallies in the innings in which the Bulldogs scored. It's safe to say he was indeed a top-of-the-order spark plug out of the two-hole as he reached and scored in the first and sixth innings. And when the pitching is as good as MSU's has been lately, just a little spark like Jordan's is sometimes all you need.

It bears mentioning, too, that Jordan's average continues to rise. Not long ago, he was a sub-.200 hitter. His average is now up to .241 and seems to be climbing by the game.

Pitching MVP: SP Houston Harding

Houston Harding pitched five shutout innings on Wednesday. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Harding continues to impress every time he gets the chance. Last week, it was five strong innings against Southern Miss. On Wednesday, it was five zeroes put up against Louisiana.

"You know I thought he moved his fastball around," Lemonis said of Harding. "He was really up and down and in and out. He's mixing that changeup in there...He's been giving us some really competitive starts lately. It's fun to play behind him when he pitches."

In a stat no one would have believed prior to the season, 13 games in, Harding now leads MSU in innings pitched with 15.1. And he's been spectacular, boasting a season earned run average of 1.17. Opponents are hitting only .148 against the left-hander.

Moment of the Game: MSU jumps in front

Again, when you're pitching like the Bulldogs are right now, you don't need much offense. So when Mississippi State plated two runs in the first, it almost felt like the game might already be over. It indeed pretty much was.

When Dubrule scampered home on the wild pitch and Jordan trotted home after James' fly ball to center, it was essentially an early 'good night' to the Ragin' Cajuns.

