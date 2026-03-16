Bulldogs Fall in Top 25 Following Series Loss at Arkansas

Mississippi State got a reminder in Fayetteville that early‑season momentum only carries you so far. The Bulldogs left Arkansas with their first real stumble of the year and a noticeable drop in the national rankings.

After dropping two of three to Arkansas in a top five matchup, the Bulldogs slid to No. 8 in Baseball America and No. 6 in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings. That is a noticeable fall from last week, when they were sitting at No. 2 and No. 3 in those rankings.

Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Bulldogs.

“The Bulldogs left Fayetteville with just one win despite a valiant effort on Friday that saw them enter the bottom of the ninth tied at four and a 7-2 victory on Saturday. All four of the Bulldogs’ losses this year have come against ranked teams.

“Sophomore lefthander Tomas Valincius was brilliant Saturday, throwing a season-high seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed. Valincius owns a 1.30 ERA with 33 strikeouts against eight walks in 27.2 innings.”

Have a day, Tico 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QA5b8OHDZr — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 14, 2026

The week was not all bad for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs pulled off a wild comeback win over Tulane in Biloxi, taking a 9-8 game that looked out of reach early.

Still, the bigger picture shows a team that is 16-4 overall, 1-2 in SEC play and now 1-4 against ranked opponents. The losses include a neutral‑site defeat to No. 1 UCLA and a road loss to Southern Miss, which has climbed to No. 12.

Ace Reese. Two more. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pg6v9nZRUe — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 14, 2026

The schedule eases up a bit for now. Mississippi State will not see another ranked opponent until next Tuesday, when Southern Miss comes to Starkville for the return game in their annual series.

Here are the complete top 25 rankings.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

UCLA, 17-2 Texas, 18-1 Georgia Tech, 17-3 Arkansas, 14-6 Auburn, 17-2 Mississippi State, 16-4 Georgia, 17-4 Oklahoma, 17-3 Virginia, 16-4 NC State, 16-4 Florida State, 16-3 Southern Miss, 16-4 Southern California, 19-1 North Carolina, 17-3 Kentucky, 18-2 Coastal Carolina, 13-6 Oregon State, 14-4 Florida, 18-3 Clemson, 16-4 West Virginia, 13-4 Oregon, 17-3 Tennessee, 14-6 Texas A&M, 16-3 Wake Forest, 15-5 Louisiana, 15-5

Dropped Out: LSU, TCU, UTSA

Baseball America Top 25

UCLA, 17-2 Texas, 18-1 Georgia Tech, 17-3 Auburn, 17-2 Arkansas, 14-6 Georgia, 17-4 Oklahoma, 17-3 Mississippi State, 16-4 Virginia, 16-4 Florida State, 16-3 North Carolina, 17-3 N.C. State, 16-4 Southern Cal, 19-1 Clemson, 16-4 Oregon State, 14-4 Southern Miss, 16-4 Florida, 18-3 West Virginia, 13-4 Ole Miss Kentucky, 18-2 Texas A&M, 16-3 Arkansas State Tennessee, 14-6 Arizona State Oregon, 17-3

Dropped Out: No. 13 LSU, No. 14 TCU, No. 18 Wake Forest, No. 23 UTSA