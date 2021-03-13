FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Eric Cerantola discusses his strong start

Cerantola allowed only one run and one hit over five innings against Eastern Michigan
Mississippi State pitcher Eric Cerantola's first two starts this season were rough to say the least. On Saturday against Eastern Michigan, Cerantola needed a bounce-back effort. The big right-hander then went out and delivered.

Cerantola allowed just one run and one hit over five strong innings against the Eagles. MSU went on to win 4-1 in walk-off fashion.

Cerantola struck out five and  – perhaps most importantly for him – didn't walk anyone. He did hit a pair of batters, but that didn't spoil a fantastic day for the Bulldog hurler.

In the video above, you can watch Cerantola discuss his brilliant game.

Eric Cerantola had his best start of the season for Mississippi State on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

