Dakota Jordan Is Awarded with Prestigious Ferriss Trophy
STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State baseball has had a significant turnaround this season as they will make the postseason for the first time since 2021. Coming into the season, the Bulldogs had talent but needed guys to step up to turn this program around.
Dakota Jordan showed great promise during his freshman season and was poised to have a breakout sophomore season. The Canton, Miss. native had many expectations placed on his shoulder, and he delivered them.
The stoutly built outfielder finished the regular season batting .363 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. The former Jackson Academy Raider was also excellent defensively, primarily playing right field, but he transitioned well over to center field when Connor Hujsak went down with an injury.
It has not been announced but this will likely be Jordan’s last year wearing maroon and white due to his draft status. However, he has a chance to cement his legacy even more as Mississippi State will rely heavily on him in the postseason.
Jordan is the eighth Mississippi State player to be honored with this award and the first Bulldog to win the award for the top player in Mississippi since Tanner Allen did it in 2021. He and his team will be in action tomorrow against Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC tournament.