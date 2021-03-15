Dogs in the polls: A look at where MSU sits after series sweep over Eastern Michigan

Here is where the Bulldogs are now in six major college baseball rankings

It was an undefeated week for Mississippi State baseball last week. MSU's pitching staff was nearly untouchable, the bats had a few big games and timely hits in others and suddenly, the Bulldogs have won six in a row and sit at 13-3 for the season. So where did the last few days of action land the Bulldogs in this week's national polls? Well, let's have a look.

Before getting there, here are a few weekly reminders. It's useful to note there are six national polls recognized in Mississippi State baseball's game notes issued to the media for each contest. It's those six polls we'll keep an eye on in this space each week – the D1Baseball poll, the Baseball America poll, the Perfect Game poll, the USA Today poll, the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll.

Also, a frequent question is, 'Well which poll really matters?' The short answer here is, 'None of them'. The only thing that truly matters is what the baseball committee members that put together the NCAA Tournament field think. And those individuals don't release a poll.

However, when you watch a game on television on an ESPN network or online on SEC Network+, it might be notable that the number you see next to MSU's name has typically been the USA Today ranking. That doesn't really mean anything. Different outlets just sometimes use different polls. Here at Cowbell Corner, it's the D1Baseball poll that is relied on due to the level of trust in that organization's opinion.

OK, now that all of that is out of the way, here is where Mississippi State sits in the aforementioned six polls in the latest rankings released Monday, March 15:

D1 Baseball - No. 3 (no change from last week)

- No. 3 (no change from last week) Baseball America - No. 2 (no change from last week)

- No. 2 (no change from last week) USA Today - No. 3 (previously No. 4)

- No. 3 (previously No. 4) Perfect Game - No. 3 (previously No. 5)

- No. 3 (previously No. 5) Collegiate Baseball Newspaper - No. 6 (previously No. 8)

- No. 6 (previously No. 8) NCBWA - Not released as of midday (previously tied at No. 4)

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner hit a pair of home runs over the weekend, including a walk-off homer on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

