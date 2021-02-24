Dudy Noble Opening Day: A quick look at MSU vs. Jackson State

It was 353 days ago when Mississippi State recorded the final out of an 8-4 win over Quinnipiac at Dudy Noble Field. Shortly after, the world was a different place as the COVID-19 pandemic changed life as we all know it. Nearly a calendar year later, at long last, the Bulldogs are playing at home again.

MSU plays host to Jackson State Wednesday at 4 p.m. central. So what do you need to know headed into the game? Glad you asked. Here's a quick look with answers to a few of your possible questions.

Can I watch?

Yes, you certainly can. And unlike in MSU's first three games of the year, you probably don't have to go figure out how to get a subscription to a new service in order to view it.

If you're not one of the lucky ones inside of Dudy Noble on Wednesday, you can stream the game via SEC Network+. Bart Gregory and Charlie Winfield will be on the call.

By the way, as of this posting around midday on Wednesday, tickets are also still available for the game, but only for chair-back season ticket holders. You can call the MSU ticket office at 662-325-2600 to check on availability.

Can I listen?

Yep. As always, you can find the game via the TuneIn mobile app and TuneIn.com. Fans can simply search "Mississippi State" on the TuneIn app. TuneIn is available for download on iOS and Android, plus more than 200 connected devices. Live audio can also be streamed via HailStatePLUS. CLICK HERE TO HEAD THERE.

It might also be on one of your MSU Baseball Radio Network affiliates, although it bears noting there is a men's basketball game at 6 p.m. central so some affiliates may be carrying hoops. CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF AFFILIATES IN YOUR AREA.

So what about Jackson State?

Well the Tigers aren't off to a good start to 2021. That's putting it lightly. Jackson State comes to Starkville with an 0-3 record. The Tigers were outscored in their first three games 33-0. They suffered 9-0, 10-0 and 14-0 losses to Mercer. Jackson State hit just .128 as a team in the three-game series. Mercer batters hit .333 off the JSU pitching staff.

Who will pitch?

As of midday Wednesday, neither MSU or Jackson State has announced a starting pitcher. At least on the Mississippi State end of things, it seems like a certainty the Bulldogs will turn to multiple arms as head coach Chris Lemonis and pitching coach Scott Foxhall give their guys innings and see who might can be depended on as the season rolls on.

Who's hot at the plate for the Bulldogs?

Three Bulldogs exited the season-opening State Farm College Showdown with a batting average over the .300 mark and will look to stay hot on Wednesday.

Luke Hancock is hitting at a robust .583 clip. He was a combined 7-for-12 with a pair of home runs and five RBI against Texas, TCU and Texas Tech. Hancock leads the Bulldogs in average, runs, hits, total bases, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He's tied for the team lead in homers. Rowdey Jordan also has two long balls.

The other two .300-plus-hitting Bulldogs are Josh Hatcher and Landon Jordan.

