Game Preview: Mississippi State Looks to Rebound Against Florida
Friday night's series-opening game against Florida wasn't what Mississippi State hoped to show the nearly 12,000 fans in attendance.
The Gators went into the sixth inning trailing 3-1 and ended up putting the game to rest after eight innings, 13-3. That was after Bulldogs' ace pitcher Pico Kohn threw a season-high 11 strikeouts and Gehrig Frei hit a third leadoff home run.
Here's everything to know ahead of the Gators' and Bulldogs' second game Saturday night, including starting lineups, an injury report, weather report and tv listings.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Sawyer Reeves, SS
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Reed Stallman, RF
- Ross Highfill, C
- Nolan Stevens, CF
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
- Bobby Boser, 3B
- Colby Shelton, SS
- Brendan Lawson, 1B
- Luke Heyman, C
- Blake Cyr, LF
- Brody Donay, DH
- Hayden Yost, CF
- Ashton Wilson, RF
- Justin Nadeau, 2B
Pitching Matchup
RHP Aidan King (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs. RHP Evan Siary (0-1, 3.91 ERA)
Injury Report
No surprises for either Florida or Mississippi State in Saturday’s gameday Student-Athlete Availability Report. Infielder Cade Kurland and LHPs Pierce Coppola and Frank Menendez are out for the second game of the series and Mississippi State will be without catcher Jackson Owen, LHP Charlie Foster and RHPs Gavin Black and JT Schnoor.
Weather Report
The Gators and Bulldogs won’t get much sunshine during Saturday’s game, with a partly sunny forecast by AccuWeather just before nightfall. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s at first-pitch. Winds are expected be minimal, with gusts reaching just 16 miles per hour.
How to Watch
Who: Florida Gators (26-14, 5-11 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (23-15, 5-11 SEC)
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: ESPN
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats