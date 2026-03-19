Mississippi State Building Momentum with Elite In-State 2027 WR

Mississippi State has been recruiting 2027 receiver Javarious Griffin for a long time, and the Bulldogs are still right where they want to be.

Griffin, one of the top juniors in Mississippi, said this week that his three main favorites are Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. It is a group that reflects both his long-standing ties in Starkville and the attention he has picked up across the SEC.

“Right now my main favorites are State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt,” Griffin said to Maroon and White Daily. “I am not sure if I decide before or after my official visits. So far the process has been fun. With where I am from, people do not really get that much attention or exposure. So I am blessed and I thank God for everything he is doing for me right now.”

Griffin, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound playmaker from Cleveland Central, holds Power Four offers from all three of those programs along with Arkansas and others. Mississippi State has been consistent with him, and that steady approach has not gone unnoticed.

“With State, it is mainly Coach Jeff Lebby that I have been talking to,” Griffin said. “Coach Lebby has been telling me I am the top guy that they want. He said they are going to put in the work to get me and he is a real cool guy. I have not talked with the new receivers coach yet but I look forward to doing that when I visit them again in the spring.”

Griffin has also paid attention to how receivers have produced in Lebby’s offense. Last season’s breakout from Brenen Thompson caught his eye, especially after seeing Thompson’s speed in person.

“Their receivers put up numbers in that offense,” Griffin said. “Brenen Thompson was big last year. I was at the Arizona State game and his speed is for real.”

As for visits, Mississippi State is the only school with an official date already locked in. Griffin plans to be in Starkville in June, and he is still working with other staffs on possible summer dates. Ole Miss, Arkansas and Vanderbilt are among the programs he is talking with about scheduling.

His decision timeline is still flexible. Griffin said he may wait until after his official visits or he may choose to commit earlier if things fall into place. For Mississippi State, the message is simple.

The Bulldogs have been in early, they have stayed consistent and they will get the first official visit. In a recruitment that is still unfolding, that is a solid place to be.