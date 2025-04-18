How to watch: Florida at Mississippi State
Amazingly, Mississippi State is closer to making the NCAA Baseball Tournament than its next SEC foe, Florida, despite the Gators beginning as a top 10 nationally-ranked team and the Bulldogs ranked No. 18.
Whether or not the Bulldogs earn a spot in the 64-team NCAA Tournament, though, will come down to how this weekend’s series against Florida plays out. If the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection committee were making its selections today, Mississippi State would have a long wait to hear its name, if it all. Fortunately, the Bulldogs still have plenty of time to improve their tournament resume.
However, the danger is Florida can say the same thing and should be coming to Starkville motivated to show it belongs in the tournament.
If the Gators want to keep their streak of 16 consecutive NCAA appearances intact, that will need to start in Starkville.
Pico Kohn, though, will be a tough challenge for the Gators to overcome. The senior left-hander recently made NCAA.com’s list of The 10 Best Pitchers in College Baseball For the 2025 Season, So Far with a 4-1 record, 3.26 ERA. He’s also recorded 70 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched with only 12 walks and 18 earned runs allowed.
Even if the Gators can overcome Kohn, their pitching staff ranks 14th in the SEC in ERA and Mississippi State has the fifth-best team batting average (.301) in the SEC.
The Bulldogs have three players with .300 or better batting averages, led by Noah Sullivan (.352) and Ace Reese (.309), who also has a team-high 12 home runs.
Everything to know about Friday’s series-opening game between Mississippi State and Florida is here:
- Who: Florida (25-14, 4-11 SEC) at Mississippi State (23-14, 5-10 SEC)
- When: 7 p.m., Friday
- Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series: Florida leads the all-time series 71-51
- Last Meeting: Florida 4, Mississippi State 3
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Southern, 16-2 (7 Innings)
- Last time out, Gators: def. Stetson, 14-4 (7 Innings)