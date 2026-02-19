How to Watch Mississippi State Women's Basketball vs. Florida

Mississippi State rolls into its meeting with Florida coming off one of its sharpest offensive outings of the season, a 75-66 win over Arkansas that finally let the Bulldogs breathe a little.

Mississippi State buried a season‑high 14 threes and, for the first time in at least two decades, had four different players knock down three triples apiece.

Jaylah Lampley set the tone in just her third career start, pouring in 16 points on 60‑percent shooting, while Madison Francis and Favour Nwaedozi added 13 each.

Francis tied her career high from deep and Nwaedozi stacked up her 12th double‑double. Trayanna Crisp chipped in 11 points and five assists to round out a balanced night.

It was the kind of performance the Bulldogs have been searching for, and it arrives just in time with a Florida team that can score and stretch you out waiting next.

Here’s everything to know about Thursday’s game.

The Opponent: Florida

Florida’s offense has quietly been one of the steadier groups in the SEC.

The Gators sit in the top half of the SEC in both overall shooting and three‑point percentage during conference play, and they’ve paired that with a defense that runs shooters off the line. SEC opponents are hitting just 30.6 percent from deep against them, one of the better marks in the league.

Everything runs through Aliyah McGill, who’s playing like one of the most complete guards in the country. She’s one of only three players in Division I averaging at least 20 points, five boards, and five assists, and she’s still in the mix for the Nancy Lieberman Award.

Me’Arah O’Neal has become the ideal complement. Against SEC teams she’s giving Florida 14 points and nearly six rebounds a night, but the real story is her recent shooting surge. She’s up to 45.7 percent from three in league play and has hit 20 of her last 38 attempts.

How to Watch: Florida at Mississippi State

Who: Florida Gators (15-12, 3-9 SEC) vs Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8, 5-7 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: All-time series is tied 28-28

Last Meeting: Florida 69, Mississippi State 66

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Arkansas, 75-66

Last time out, Gators: lost to No. 10 Oklahoma, 81-74

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Madison Francis, 13.3 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.3

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 110 (4.2 avg.)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 42 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 74 (2.8 avg.)

Florida Top Performers

Points: Liv McGill, 22.5 ppg

Rebounds: Me’arah O’neal, 6.9 rpg

Assists: Liv McGill, 149 (6.0 avg.)

Steals: Liv McGill, 69 (2.8 avg.)

Blocks: Me’arah O’neal, 41 (1.5 avg.)

Florida

All available.

Mississippi State

Probable

#2 Destiney McPhaul

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Florida: +7.5 (-118)

Mississippi State: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline Florida: +260

Mississippi State: -380

Total Over: 146.5 (-114)

Under: 146.5 (-114)

