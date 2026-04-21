How to Watch Memphis at No. 15 Mississippi State: Time, TV, Pitching Matchup
No. 15 Mississippi State is back at Dudy Noble Field on Tuesday night, looking to keep its momentum going when Memphis comes to town for a midweek matchup the Bulldogs have controlled in recent years.
Mississippi State enters at 30-10 and riding a four-game winning streak after sweeping South Carolina on the road for the first time in program history.
The Bulldogs have also won six straight against Memphis and hold a 60-27 lead in the all-time series. Last season, MSU took both meetings, a 5-3 win in Memphis and an 18-5 run-rule victory in Starkville.
The Bulldogs will try to keep that trend rolling as they continue to build toward the stretch run. Here’s everything to know about Tuesday night’s game.
The Opponent: Memphis
Memphis comes in at 15-23 overall and 7-8 in AAC play, but the Tigers are riding a five-game winning streak and finally starting to look settled. They’re hitting .266 as a team with 43 home runs and 89 stolen bases, so once they get on base they’re not shy about putting pressure on defenses.
Michael Gupton leads the lineup with a .308 average, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. Freddy Rodriguez has been their spark plug with 35 runs scored and 31 steals. James Smith IV has added seven homers and 35 RBIs, and Shane Cox is hitting .287 with 11 doubles.
On the mound, Memphis is expected to go with sophomore right-hander Seth Impson. He’s 1-2 with an 8.80 ERA in 10 appearances and four starts. Impson has struck out 15 hitters in 30 2/3 innings but has also issued 17 walks.
As a staff, Memphis has had trouble keeping opponents in check. The Tigers carry a 7.54 ERA, have allowed a .294 batting average and have given up 60 home runs on the season.
Starting Pitchers
RHP Seth Impson vs. RHP Tyler Pitzer
- Impson: 1-2, 8.80 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 30.2 IP, 31 H, 30 R, 30 ER, 17 BB, 15 SO, .258 Opp. BA
- Pitzer: 2-2, 3.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 14.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 21 SO, .157 Opp. BA
Weather Forecast
Stormy weather is in the early forecast for this coming weekend, but Tuesday night at Dudy Noble Field should feature ideal weather conditions. The National Weather Service’s forecast is for “partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 5 mph,” during the day and “mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm” at night.
How to Watch: Memphis at No. 15 Mississippi State
- Who: Memphis Tigers (15-23, 7-8 AAC) at No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs (30-10, 10-8 SEC)
- When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
- Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 60-27
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 18, Memphis 5
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. South Carolina, 4-3 (11 innings)
- Last time out, Tigers: def. Rice, 6-5 (10 innings)
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.