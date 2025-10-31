Memphis vs. Rice Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
No. 25 Memphis is ranked for the first time this season and will enter Week 10 as a 14-point road favorite ahead of its matchup with Rice. The Tigers will visit the Owls at Rice Stadium on Friday in hopes of securing their second straight win.
Memphis topped former No. 18 South Florida in Week 9 as a 5.5-point underdog to bounce back from its disappointing loss to UAB the previous week. Now it’ll face a Rice team that’s struggling in the AAC with a 1-3 record in conference play.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Spread
- Memphis: -14 (-112)
- Rice: +14 (-108)
Moneyline
- Memphis: -575
- Rice: +425
Total: 49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Memphis vs. Rice How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Memphis Record: 7-1
- Rice: 4-4
Memphis vs. Rice Key Players to Watch
Memphis
Brendon Lewis: Lewis suffered a lower body injury against UAB but was just fine against USF. He torched the Bulls by throwing for 307 yards and two scores but wasn’t as effective as he usually is with his legs. Lewis is the most essential player for a Tigers offense that’s averaging 37.6 points per game this season.
Rice
Quinton Jackson: Jackson is coming off his best performance of the season. The Rice running back exploded for 168 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 21 carries against UConn and has gone over 100 rushing yards in three games this year. Memphis is weak against the pass on defense, but only Army has fewer passing yards in the AAC than Rice in 2025.
Memphis vs. Rice Prediction and Pick
The Tigers are one one of the nation’s best teams against the spread. They’ve covered in seven of the eight games they’ve played and only failed to cover against UAB when Lewis went down with an injury in the third quarter and needed to be replaced by a true freshman.
Rice just covered at home for the first time this season against UConn by winning outright as a 10-point underdog. However, its 1-3 record against the spread at home is concerning. The Owls simply don’t have enough offense.
Only Charlotte is averaging fewer points per game (21.6) than Rice in the AAC. The underdogs would have to thrive on all fronts to stay within two scores against such a powerhouse. Bank on the visitors covering.
PICK: Memphis -14 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
