How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball at Vanderbilt
STARKVILLE, MISS— The travel to Nashville sporting a five-game winning streak. This series has significant implications for MSU as a series win could propel them into a possible hosting discussion. At the same time, getting swept would significantly damage their post-season chances.
Now, no result should surprise anyone at this point as this team can beat anyone, but they could also lose to anyone. Every time these two programs match up, especially in Nashville, it is always exciting.
The key pitcher for MSU is Jurrangelo Cijntje. It is pretty much a guarantee that Khal Stephen will give MSU a good start on Friday and give them an excellent shot to win.
However, Cijntje does not quite have the consistency that Stephen does, but when he is pitching well, he can dominate a lineup. These two guys are the main reason for the Bulldog's success in SEC play so far, and if Cijntje can throw a gem, a series win is likely.
The key hitter is Hunter Hines. Hines had a solid performance last weekend against Auburn, but he can still do more and has shown that throughout his career.
The junior is not playing poorly, but he still has much more left in the tank. If Hines can get going, this lineup will become dangerous.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (27-14) (10-8) versus Vanderbilt Commodores (30-11) (10-8)
When: Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, and Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network+ all weekend.
Series: Mississippi State holds a 74-57 advantage over the Commodores. The first matchup came on May 16th, 1913.
Last Meeting: The Commodores took the previous matchup over the Bulldogs 11-7 last season. Connor Hujsak went 2-4 with three RBIs.
Last time out, Commodores: Vanderbilt defeated UT Martin 5-4 in their previous game. Leadoff hitter Jonathan Vastine went 2-4 with an RBI.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State got their fifth win in a row in their previous game. MSU defeated Memphis 6-4 on the road. Cam Schuelke pitched four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
TBD
Jurrangelo Cijntje
Vanderbilt Rotation:
Bryce Cunningham
Carter Holton
TBD