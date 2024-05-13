How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball versus North Alabama
The Mississippi State Bulldogs return to Dudy Noble Field to take on the North Alabama Lions. The Bulldogs' weekend in Arkansas was frustrating, as they blew a six-run lead in the series finale. However, they needed a win to stay on the path to hosting, and they got it.
This is an important week for State as they need a 4-0 week to feel safe about their chances to host. North Alabama will damage the RPI for MSU, but it is good to play this game because of the starting pitcher.
Nate Dohm will draw the start for MSU and is the key pitcher. Dohm has missed the last five weekends due to injury, but he could be the missing piece the Bulldogs need in the bullpen.
The key hitter is Ethan Pulliam. The freshman second baseman played well in his last game, with three hits and RBIs.
The youngster needs to keep progressing and become a tough out.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-18) (15-12) versus North Alabama Lions (17-32-1) (9-17-1)
When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+
Last time out, Lions: North Alabama tied with North Florida 4-4 in their previous game. The game was called after 13 innings due to a travel curfew.
Last time out, Bulldogs: MSU lost their previous game to Arkansas 9-6. State jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but the Razorbacks got all the momentum after a three-run fifth inning.
The Bulldogs could not stop the bleeding as the Razorbacks scored nine unanswered runs.
Mississippi State Starter:
Nate Dohm
North Alabama Starter: