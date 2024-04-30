How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball versus Ole Miss
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to Pearl to take on their rival Ole Miss for the Governor's Cup. This will not be an SEC game, but it carries a lot of weight for both teams.
A rivalry game means more, but each team needs this win to build their resume for the postseason. Ole Miss needs this win because they are on the verge of missing the postseason for the second straight year, while the Bulldogs need this win to help build their resume towards possibly being a host.
It is always fun when these two programs clash, especially when a trophy is on the line. Dakota Jordan is the key hitter for State.
Jordan is oozing with talent but has hit a slump by his lofty standards, with Hunter Hines catching fire. If Jordan can do the same, look out.
The key pitcher is Cam Schuelke. Schuelke has been a reliable arm for MSU this season, especially in the midweek. He threw four scoreless frames last week against Memphis with seven strikeouts.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (29-15) (12-9) versus Ole Miss Rebels (23-20) (7-14)
When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Trustmark Park, Pearl, Mississippi
TV: ESPN2
Series: Mississippi State holds a 264-211 advantage in this series. The first meeting came on October 12th, 1892.
Last Meeting: Mississippi State was embarrassed by its rival in the previous meeting. State was run-ruled and lost 14-2, losing its first series to the Rebels since 2015.
Last time out, Rebels: Ole Miss lost their previous game to Alabama 10-3. The Rebels jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but they could not recover after the Crimson Tide scored eight unanswered runs.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State clinched a series victory over Vanderbilt in their previous game. State jumped out to a 6-0 lead, and starting pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was cruising. However, the Commodores rallied in the sixth inning to take a 7-6 lead. The Bulldogs had a rally of their own in the top of the ninth as Hunter Hines hit a two-run go-ahead home run. Tyson Hardin got three ground outs to end the game.
Mississippi State Starter:
Pico Kohn
Ole Miss Starter:
Grayson Saunier