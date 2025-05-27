How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Northeastern, NCAA Tallahassee Regional
Mississippi State is headed to the Tallahassee NCAA Regional for the fifth time in its history and first since 2018. That was a successful trip for the Bulldogs and if history repeats itself, the Bulldogs are in for another positive trip to the Sunshine state.
In 2018, Mississippi State won 39 games and went 15-5 in SEC play under interim head coach Gary Henderson. That team won its regional on a walk-off home run by Elijah MacNamee, then won its super regional to advance to the College World Series.
In 2025, Mississippi State has won 40 games and went 15-15 in SEC play under interim head coach Justin Parker. Can Parker lead the Bulldogs to the CWS like Henderson?
Maybe. But it should be noted Henderson wasn’t promoted to the full-time role. Mississippi State wound up hiring Chris Lemonis, who led the Bulldogs to each of the next two CWS, winning it all in 2021.
Would a run like 2018 end differently for Parker than it did for Henderson?
It’s unlikely, but a lot of people were saying the Bulldogs were “unlikely” to make the NCAA Tournament and here we are. Here’s the tv and audio streaming information for Friday’s regional game against Northeastern.
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Northeastern
Who: Mississippi State (40-18) vs. Northeastern (48-9)
When: 6:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Dick Howser Stadium; Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: First meeting
Last Meeting: n/a
Last time out, Bulldogs: loss to Texas A&M, 9-0
Last time out, Huskies: def. UNCW, 9-6