No. 17 Mississippi State wasn't dominant, but it was good enought to beat South Carolina on Friday.

Considering the six-game losing streak against SEC opponents until then, how the Bulldogs win mattered a lot less than them actually winning.

A 5-3 win Friday night to start the series was what Mississippi State needed and now it has a chance to clinch the series before a Sunday that does include rain in the forecast.

Here's what to know about Saturday's game against South Carolina.

Highlights from last night's 5-3 win over South Carolina ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LGJGh4IHJB — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 18, 2026

The Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina’s season never really found its footing, and the struggles eventually led to a midyear change.

Second‑year coach Paul Mainieri was dismissed three weeks ago, with assistant Monte Lee stepping in as the interim. Lee isn’t a typical interim, either. He spent seven seasons as Clemson’s head coach before moving across the state to join South Carolina’s staff.

Since the switch, the Gamecocks have started to show some life. They challenged Georgia and Texas, then finally broke through with a sweep of Missouri last weekend.

At 19-19 overall and 5-10 in the SEC, a trip to the NCAA Tournament isn’t very likely, but this is a team that looks more competitive now than it did a month ago.

And in the back half of league play, that’s enough to make them a problem for anyone left on the schedule.

Starting Pitchers

RHP Duke Stone vs. RHP Amp Phillips

Stone: 5-1, 4.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 41.2 IP, 41 H, 23 R, 20 ER, 15 BB, 58 SO, .253 Opp. BA

Phillips: 3-4, 2.17 ERA, 49.2 IP, 33 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 22 BB, 56 SO, .188 Opp. BA

On the bump in Columbia pic.twitter.com/WdfWaQiO5k — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 16, 2026

Weather Forecast

Mississippi State and South Carolina will get things started early Saturday but the weather should still be ideal conditions. The National Weather Service forecast calls for "mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon."

How to Watch: No. 17 Mississippi State at South Carolina

Who: No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs (28-10, 8-8 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (19-20, 15-10 SEC)

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Founders Park, Columbia, S.C.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: South Carolina leads the all-time series 43-41

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 5, South Carolina 3 (Friday)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Samford, 11-1 (7 innings)

Last time out, Gamecocks: def. Davidson, 8-6

Mississippi State

Out

P #28 Ryan McPherson

South Carolina

Out

IF #8 Jack Reynolds

1B #15 Beau Hollins

C #22 Reese Moore

P #23 Jake McCoy