Stone Deals, Bats Roll as Mississippi State Clinches Series

This weekend’s series against South Carolina came apparently came at the right time for No. 17 Mississippi State.

After back-to-back weekends of being swept at home, the Bulldogs have clinched an SEC series win on the road against the Gamecocks with a 9-0 win Saturday.

They’ll have a chance to sweep the series and based on how Mississippi State’s weekends have gone the last month, the Bulldogs should be heavily favored Sunday.

Of course, if the Bulldogs keep swinging the bats the way they did Saturday (and Friday) then that favoritism is warranted. Blake Bevis, filling in for the injured Reed Stallman, had himself a monster day. He was 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, three total RBIs, two runs scored and a bases on balls.

Ace Reese added a homer of his own, extending his team leading total to 12.

The Bulldogs got production throughout the line up. The only starter not to record a hit was Gehrig Frei, who still managed to drive in a run to be a contributor. Bevis had the team-high three hits and Noah Sullivan, Ryder Woodson, Kevin Milewski and Bryce Chance each had two hits.

All of that is great, but it’s overshadowed by the main story of the game: Duke Stone.

Stone had arguably his best day on the mound, striking out 12 batters and walking only three. He allowed five hits while throwing a career-high 101 pitches (59 strikes).

South Carolina couldn’t much against Stone except swing and miss. Chris Billingsley and Dan Burns didn’t help the Gamecocks either, giving up a combined three base runners.

Now the Bulldogs get a chance to finish what they started. After the last two weekends, that opportunity alone feels like progress. A sweep would say even more.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Duke Stone (6-1), 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 12 K, 101 TP, 59 ST

LP: Amp Phillips (3-5), 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 2 WP, 76 TP, 52 ST

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Blake Bevis: 3-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB

Ace Reese: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB

Bryce Chance: 2-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B

Noah Sullivan: 2-4, 2 R, 1 BB

Kevin Milewski: 2-5, 1 R, 2 2B, 1 K

Next Up

Mississippi State’s last four SEC series have all been sweeps and the Bulldogs can make it five-straight Sunday against the Gamecocks. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi State is set to start Charlie Foster on the mound, but South Carolina has not announced its Sunday starter yet. Foster’s season stat line is: 0-2, 5.55 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 24.1 IP, 23 H, 10 R, 15 ER, 15 BB, 26 SO, .247 Opp. BA.