How to Watch No. 11 Southern Miss vs No. 6 Mississippi State in Midweek Clash

No. 6 Mississippi State gets a chance to avenge one of its non-conference losses when No. 11 Southern Miss comes to Starkville.

The Golden Eagles already edged the Bulldogs 7-6 earlier this month, using timely offense and a steady pitching staff that rarely gives away big innings. That group brings a 2.90 ERA into Starkville, which makes this a good test for one of the SEC’s deeper lineups.

Mississippi State is coming off a run-heavy win over Vanderbilt, while Southern Miss keeps finding ways to close tight games.

With solid weather expected at Dudy Noble Field, this one sets up as a clean, competitive midweek game here.

SEC sweep ✅ pic.twitter.com/hh4M7HMVD3 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 24, 2026

The Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss (19-5) presents a different kind of challenge. The Golden Eagles rely on one of the nation's most effective pitching staffs, entering with a 2.90 team ERA and a reputation for limiting big innings. Their ability to control the strike zone and keep hitters off balance will be tested against one of the SEC's most dangerous lineups.

Southern Miss captured a 7-6 decision in Hattiesburg earlier this month. Drey Barrett hit a three-run homer, while Seth Smith collected his first collegiate round-tripper of the season in the contest. The Golden Eagle raced out to a 5-0 advantage in the contest, before the Bulldogs rallied to take a one-run lead at 6-5. Southern Miss though scored on a pair of runs on wild pitches in the seventh to end up taking the victory.

Weather Forecast

It really is springs in the Magnolia State because the weather forecasts are starting to all be great weather conditions. The National Weather Service forecast for Tuesday in Starkville is for it to be “partly sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind around 5 mph,” and “partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph,” at night.

How to Watch: No. 11 Southern Miss at No. 6 Mississippi State

Who: No. 11 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (19-5, 3-3 SBC) at No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-4, 4-2 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 87-46

Last Meeting: Southern Miss 7, Mississippi State 6 (March 3, 2026)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Vanderbilt, 17-7 (7 innings)

Last time out, Golden Eagles: def. Troy, 5-4

𝗗𝗔𝗪𝗚𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 pic.twitter.com/Oudz9eYB6U — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 23, 2026

Pitching Matchup

RHP Thomas Crabtree (0-1, 5.02 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Billingsley Jr. (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Bryce Chance: .457/.600/.552, 1.152 OPS, 24 R, 32 H, 10 2B, 18 RBI, 11 BB, 3 K, 7 SB

Noah Sullivan: .382/.721/.516, 1.237 OPS, 22 R, 26 H, 5 2B, 6 HR, 24 RBI, 16 BB, 14 K, 6 SB

Reed Stallman: .377/.672/.461, 1.133 OPS, 11 R, 23 H, 6 2B, 4 HR, 27 rBI, 10 BB, 14 K, 2 SB

Ace Reese: .348/.707/.440, 1.147 OPS, 29 R, 32 H, 12 2B, 7 HR, 34 RBI, 15 BB, 24 K, 1 SB

Southern Miss Batting Leaders