How to Watch No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins

A matchup between No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 Mississippi State this early in the season doesn’t come around often, and it carries the kind of weight you usually don’t feel until late May.

Both teams have looked the part through the first few weeks, UCLA with its star‑driven lineup and top‑end talent, Mississippi State with an unbeaten start that’s been as steady as it’s been explosive.

It’s the final day of the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, the roof might be open again at Globe Life Field, and two of the sport’s heavyweights are about to share the same stage.

For Mississippi State, this is the first real measuring‑stick moment of the year. The Bulldogs have handled every challenge so far, but UCLA is a different level of test. It's a roster loaded with All‑America types, a lineup that can change a game in a swing, and a program that’s been sitting near the top of the sport for more than a decade.

For UCLA, it’s a chance to reinforce why it opened the season at No. 1 and to stack another résumé win after rolling past Texas A&M on Saturday.

Put simply: this is one of the biggest games on the national slate this season, and it’s happening before lunch on a Sunday in Arlington.

The Opponent: UCLA

The Bruins are swinging it pretty well as a group, sitting at .294, but the lineup really leans on a couple of big-time dudes. Mulivai Levu and Roch Cholowsky are the headliners — Levu’s off to a .421 start with two homers and 13 RBI, and Cholowsky is basically the gold standard at shortstop after his National Player of the Year run. Will Gasparino has brought some thump, too. The Texas transfer already has eight home runs and 17 driven in.

On the mound, Sunday’s expected starter Landon Stump is still trying to settle in. He’s made two shaky outings, hasn’t factored into a decision, and has only logged 5.2 innings so far. Opponents are hitting north of .300 against him, and he’s given up four earned runs for a 6.35 ERA.

Weather Forecast

Globe Life Field has had its roof open for the first days of the classic and, based on the weather forecast from the National Weather Service, the roof could be open again Sunday.

From the NWS, the weather is expected to be “Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.”

How to Watch: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. No. 1 UCLA

Who: No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-0) vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins (8-2)

When: 10:30 a.m., Sunday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: FloCollege (subscription required)

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: UCLA leads the all-time series 7-1

Last Meeting: UCLA 2, Mississippi State 1 (2016)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Virginia Tech, 15-8

Last time out, Bruins: def. No. 23 Texas A&M, 11-1

Pitching Matchup

RHP Duke Stone (2-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. RHP Landon Stump (0-0, 6.35 ERA)

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

