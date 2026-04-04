No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 5 Georgia will wrap up their SEC series early Saturday with the home town Bulldogs hoping to avoid a series sweep.

Here's everything to know about the series finale:

Game Two Recap

No. 5 Georgia rallied late to beat No. 4 Mississippi State 3-1 on Friday night at Dudy Noble Field. Mississippi State scored in the first without a hit, but stranded 13 runners and couldn’t add on.

Tomas Valincius was dominant early, striking out 10 and holding Georgia scoreless through six innings.

The game flipped in the seventh on a solo home run by Michael O’Shaughnessy, and Ryan Wynn added another solo shot in the eighth to give UGA the lead.

A ninth‑inning sacrifice fly provided insurance as Georgia’s bullpen held Mississippi State scoreless over the final 3.2 innings

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

Bryce Chance, CF Ace Reese, 3B Noah Sullivan, DH Reed Stallman, 1B Ryder Woodson, SS Gehrig Frei, 2B Vytas Valincius, LF Jacob Parker, RF Kevin Milewski, C

Georgia Batting Lineup

TBA

Pitching Matchup

LHP Kenny Ishikawa vs. RHP Duke Stone

Ishikawa: 1-1, 9.82 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 11 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 7 BB, 16 SO, .262 Opp. BA

Stone: 5-0, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 wHIP, 32 IP, 25 H, 16 R, 13 ER, 12 BB, 45 SO, .212 Opp. BA

This weekend’s rotation pic.twitter.com/uYlN7GRYQy — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 1, 2026

Georgia

All available.

Mississippi State

Out

P #28 Ryan McPherson

Weather Forecast

April has arrived and has already brought a few showers but the skies should be clear for Thursday’s series opener at Dudy Noble Field. The National Weather Service forecast is for skies to be “mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”

How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 4 Mississippi State

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Bryce Chance: .430.,558/.519, 1.077 OPS, 27 R, 37 H, 11 2B, 18 RBI, 11 BB, 3 SO, 8 SB

Noah Sullivan: .357/.643/.495, 1.138 OPS, 26 R, 30 H, 2 2B, 6 HR, 26 RBI, 20 BB, 22 SO, 6 SB

Gehrig Frei: .348/.573/.414, .987 OPS, 20 R, 31 H, 7 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 10 BB, 20 SO, 5 SB

Georgia Batting Leaders