How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Mississippi State Baseball Series Finale
No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 5 Georgia will wrap up their SEC series early Saturday with the home town Bulldogs hoping to avoid a series sweep.
Here's everything to know about the series finale:
Game Two Recap
No. 5 Georgia rallied late to beat No. 4 Mississippi State 3-1 on Friday night at Dudy Noble Field. Mississippi State scored in the first without a hit, but stranded 13 runners and couldn’t add on.
Tomas Valincius was dominant early, striking out 10 and holding Georgia scoreless through six innings.
The game flipped in the seventh on a solo home run by Michael O’Shaughnessy, and Ryan Wynn added another solo shot in the eighth to give UGA the lead.
A ninth‑inning sacrifice fly provided insurance as Georgia’s bullpen held Mississippi State scoreless over the final 3.2 innings
Mississippi State Batting Lineup
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Reed Stallman, 1B
- Ryder Woodson, SS
- Gehrig Frei, 2B
- Vytas Valincius, LF
- Jacob Parker, RF
- Kevin Milewski, C
Georgia Batting Lineup
- TBA
Pitching Matchup
LHP Kenny Ishikawa vs. RHP Duke Stone
- Ishikawa: 1-1, 9.82 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 11 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 7 BB, 16 SO, .262 Opp. BA
- Stone: 5-0, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 wHIP, 32 IP, 25 H, 16 R, 13 ER, 12 BB, 45 SO, .212 Opp. BA
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Georgia
- All available.
Mississippi State
Out
- P #28 Ryan McPherson
Weather Forecast
April has arrived and has already brought a few showers but the skies should be clear for Thursday’s series opener at Dudy Noble Field. The National Weather Service forecast is for skies to be “mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”
How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 4 Mississippi State
- Who: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (25-6, 8-2 SEC) at No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (25-5, 7-3 SEC)
- When: 10 a.m., Saturday
- Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series The all-time series is tied at 53-53
- Last Meeting: Georgia 3, Mississippi State 1
- Last time out, Mississippi State: def. Grambling State, 12-0 (7 innings)
- Last time out, Georgia: def. Georgia State, 14-9
Mississippi State Batting Leaders
- Bryce Chance: .430.,558/.519, 1.077 OPS, 27 R, 37 H, 11 2B, 18 RBI, 11 BB, 3 SO, 8 SB
- Noah Sullivan: .357/.643/.495, 1.138 OPS, 26 R, 30 H, 2 2B, 6 HR, 26 RBI, 20 BB, 22 SO, 6 SB
- Gehrig Frei: .348/.573/.414, .987 OPS, 20 R, 31 H, 7 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 10 BB, 20 SO, 5 SB
Georgia Batting Leaders
- Tre Phelps: .423/.827/.551, 1.378 OPS, 43 R, 44 H, 6 2B, 12 HR, 31 RBI, 11 BB, 17 SO, 1 SB
- Daniel Jackson: .412/,904/.507, 1.411 OPS, 40 R, 47 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 16 HR, 47 RBI, 18 BB, 24 SO, 14 SB
- Rylan Lujo: .364/.606/.488, 1.094 OPS, 21 R, 24 H, 4 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 12 BB, 4 SO, 3 SB
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.