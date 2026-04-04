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How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Mississippi State Baseball Series Finale

Mississippi State will try to avoid the series sweep with an early 10 a.m. start time for game three Saturday. Find out how to watch, plus key matchup details here.
Taylor Hodges|
Mississippi State Infielder Gehrig Frei (#34) during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Infielder Gehrig Frei (#34) during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 5 Georgia will wrap up their SEC series early Saturday with the home town Bulldogs hoping to avoid a series sweep.

Here's everything to know about the series finale:

Game Two Recap

No. 5 Georgia rallied late to beat No. 4 Mississippi State 3-1 on Friday night at Dudy Noble Field. Mississippi State scored in the first without a hit, but stranded 13 runners and couldn’t add on.

Tomas Valincius was dominant early, striking out 10 and holding Georgia scoreless through six innings.

The game flipped in the seventh on a solo home run by Michael O’Shaughnessy, and Ryan Wynn added another solo shot in the eighth to give UGA the lead.

A ninth‑inning sacrifice fly provided insurance as Georgia’s bullpen held Mississippi State scoreless over the final 3.2 innings

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

  1. Bryce Chance, CF
  2. Ace Reese, 3B
  3. Noah Sullivan, DH
  4. Reed Stallman, 1B
  5. Ryder Woodson, SS
  6. Gehrig Frei, 2B
  7. Vytas Valincius, LF
  8. Jacob Parker, RF
  9. Kevin Milewski, C

Georgia Batting Lineup

  1. TBA

Pitching Matchup

LHP Kenny Ishikawa vs. RHP Duke Stone

  • Ishikawa: 1-1, 9.82 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 11 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 7 BB, 16 SO, .262 Opp. BA
  • Stone: 5-0, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 wHIP, 32 IP, 25 H, 16 R, 13 ER, 12 BB, 45 SO, .212 Opp. BA

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Georgia

  • All available.

Mississippi State

Out

  • P #28 Ryan McPherson

Weather Forecast

April has arrived and has already brought a few showers but the skies should be clear for Thursday’s series opener at Dudy Noble Field. The National Weather Service forecast is for skies to be “mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”

How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 4 Mississippi State

  • Who: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (25-6, 8-2 SEC) at No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (25-5, 7-3 SEC)
  • When: 10 a.m., Saturday
  • Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
  • TV: SECN+
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series The all-time series is tied at 53-53
  • Last Meeting: Georgia 3, Mississippi State 1
  • Last time out, Mississippi State: def. Grambling State, 12-0 (7 innings)
  • Last time out, Georgia: def. Georgia State, 14-9

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

  • Bryce Chance: .430.,558/.519, 1.077 OPS, 27 R, 37 H, 11 2B, 18 RBI, 11 BB, 3 SO, 8 SB
  • Noah Sullivan: .357/.643/.495, 1.138 OPS, 26 R, 30 H, 2 2B, 6 HR, 26 RBI, 20 BB, 22 SO, 6 SB
  • Gehrig Frei: .348/.573/.414, .987 OPS, 20 R, 31 H, 7 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 10 BB, 20 SO, 5 SB

Georgia Batting Leaders

  • Tre Phelps: .423/.827/.551, 1.378 OPS, 43 R, 44 H, 6 2B, 12 HR, 31 RBI, 11 BB, 17 SO, 1 SB
  • Daniel Jackson: .412/,904/.507, 1.411 OPS, 40 R, 47 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 16 HR, 47 RBI, 18 BB, 24 SO, 14 SB
  • Rylan Lujo: .364/.606/.488, 1.094 OPS, 21 R, 24 H, 4 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 12 BB, 4 SO, 3 SB

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Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

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