No. 6 Mississippi State won a low-scoring series opening game against Vanderbilt and Friday night. Now the two sides will meet again for a Saturday evening game. Here's everything to know about the Bulldogs' and Commodores' second game of the weekend.

The Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt brings a 13-9 overall record with it, including a series win over defending national champion and then 13th-ranked LSU at home last weekend. The Commodores are coming off a 5-1 loss to Indiana in Nashville on Tuesday.

Vandy is No. 2 nationally with 52 home runs, rank fourth in slugging (.603) and 10th in drawing walks (136). Tim Corbin's club is batting .308 and scoring 8.6 runs per game. They have also stolen 26 bases in 31 attempts and have a fielding percentage of .979.

Brodie Johnston tops Vanderbilt hitting .393 while Braden Holcomb is tied for second in the league with 11 long balls to go along with 33 RBIs. Rigdon Rustan has been the Commodores biggest base thief with six steals in seven tries.

Fennell leads the way in strikeouts while Austin Nye, Nate Schlote and Adria Casoliba all sport flawless ERAs. Tristan Bristow and England Bryan are responsible for both of Vanderbilt's saves this season.

Weather Forecast

Saturday should be another near-perfect night for a baseball game. The National Weather Service's forecast is "clear, with a low around 61. South southwest wind around 5 mph."

Vanderbilt

Out

P #43 Matthew Shorey

P #90 Miller Green

P #92 Adria Casoliba

P #99 England Bryan

Questionable

P #40 Austin Nye

C #44 Colin Barczi

Mississippi State

Probable

OF #5 Aidan Teel

How to Watch: Vanderbilt at No. 6 Mississippi State

Who: Vanderbilt Commodores (13-10, 2-2 SEC) at No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-4, 2-2 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 77-59-2

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 4, Vanderbilt 2 (Friday)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Jackson State, 17-1

Last time out, Commodores: lost to Indiana, 5-1

Pitching Matchup

LHP Wyatt Nadeau (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. LHP Tomas Valincius (4-0, 1.30 ERA)

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Bryce Chance: .431/.552/.541, 1.093 OPS, 23 R, 25 H, 7 2B, 13 RBI, 11 BB, 3 K, 7 SB

Reed Stallman: .375/.646/.484, 1.130 OPS, 9 R, 18 H, 4 2B, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 10 BB, 13 K, 2 SB

Ace Reese: .375/.728/.453, 1.181 OPS, 26 R, 30 H, 11 2B, 6 HR, 31 RBI, 12 BB, 19 K, 2 SB

Aidan Teel: .354/.521/.508, 1.029 OPS, 18 R, 17 H, 2 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 13 BB, 12 K, 4 SB

Vanderbilt Batting Leaders