Kentucky Transfer Pitcher Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Travis Smith has committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. MSU head coach Chris Lemonis got off to a slow start in the transfer portal but has picked up the pace this week with three commitments.
Two of those three commitments have been from pitchers, which the Bulldogs desperately needed since they lost a bulk of the producers from the 2024 season. However, Mississippi State's pitching coach, Justin Parker, has quickly earned a reputation for being able to develop talented pitchers.
The former South Carolina pitching coach did an incredible job last season with Purdue transfer Khal Stephen, and now he will face a similar situation with his latest signee. Smith is clearly a talented arm, as he is ranked the 179th prospect for the upcoming MLB draft, which means it is not a guarantee he will end up in Starkville.
The Walton, KY. native was the Friday night starter for the Wildcats until the second weekend of SEC play. The coaching staff was high on the righty, but the results did not always reflect his talent.
Smith finished the season with a 3-4 record, a 6.21 ERA, and struck out 33 batters opposed to 22 walks. In his freshman season, his numbers were a bit better, with a 4-2 record and a 4.84 ERA. He struck out 43 batters and walked 26.
The Bulldogs needed to add arms to fill in their rotation, hopefully, and while the numbers are not eye-popping, the talent is there for Smith. Parker did a tremendous job last season developing unproven arms, and once again, he will have a chance to work his magic on Smith if he elects to return to the college ranks.