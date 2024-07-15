Khal Stephen is Selected in the MLB Draft
The Toronto Blue Jays selected Khal Stephen with the 59th pick in the second round of the MLB draft. Stephen was transferred from Purdue before landing at Mississippi State.
The 6-4 225-pound righty touted a 5.21 ERA with a 7-4 record last season, so there was little hype when he arrived in Starkville. The Williamsport, Ind. native started the season off as the Saturday starter and had tough starts against LSU and Georgia Southern.
Nate Dohm was slated to be the ace of the State staff, but he suffered an injury that sidelined him for a couple of months. Stephen would take over the role as the Bulldogs traveled to Florida, and he never looked back.
Stephen was reliable for State all season long and also pitched enough innings to save the bullpen. He led the SEC in innings pitched with 96 and finished the season with an 8-3 record, 3.28 ERA, and 107 strikeouts to only 21 walks.
Although Stephen was only with the program for one season, he made his mark as a tough pitcher on the mound. The moment was never too big, and the lights were never too bright for Stephen.
Jurrangelo Cijntje started for the Bulldogs on Saturdays and was selected in the first round earlier tonight. Stephen and Cijntje will forever be an underrated rotation in MSU history.